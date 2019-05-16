WWE News: Ric Flair reportedly hospitalized and in serious condition

The Nature Boy, Ric Flair, is reportedly in a very serious condition

TMZ is reporting that Ric Flair was rushed to a hospital on Thursday morning.

The WWE Hall of Famer is in "very serious" condition, according to reports that TMZ received.

Ric Flair is widely regarded as one of the greatest Superstars in the history of professional wrestling. Flair has had a legendary career that spanned over four decades and he wrestled for some of the biggest promotions in the world, including WWE, WCW, and, AWA.

Flair is officially recognized by WWE as a 16-time World Champion, a record that was equaled by John Cena at the 2017 Royal Rumble PPV.

Apart from being considered one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time, Flair is known for being one of the best talkers in the business. He was a part of arguably the most influential faction in pro-wrestling history, "The Four Horsemen". Flair later became one of the founding members of the notorious WWE faction, Evolution.

Flair lost to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24, leading to his retirement from WWE.

Flair was rushed to a hospital back in 2017 and was placed in a medically induced coma for 11 days, as a result of his intestines getting ruptured. Flair was on the verge of dying but somehow made it in the end.

TMZ has stated that Ric Flair was initially taken to the emergency room for treatment. They further added that they tried to reach out to Flair's camp, but haven't received an update as of this moment.

The Sportskeeda community wishes the best to The Nature Boy and here's hoping that he pulls through again. We'll keep you updated on Flair's condition as we receive more information.