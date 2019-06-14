×
WWE News: Ric Flair apologizes to WWE Hall of Famer

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
464   //    14 Jun 2019, 06:00 IST

"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair

What's the story?

Things were looking to heat up, as Ric Flair issued some harsh comments toward a certain WWE Hall of Famer - who questioned him for not knowing who he was in real life and his integrity. Now, it appears that Flair is changing his tune and offering an apology.

In case you didn't know...

Last month, "The Nature Boy" issued some rather harsh remarks toward "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels for comments that Michaels had previously said.

Shawn spoke about Flair not knowing who he really was outside of his in-ring persona, though Flair replied stating Michaels had no right to judge him, before questioning Michaels' sudden contempt toward him - the very man he idolised in the wrestling business.

The heart of the matter

Ric Flair took a moment of his time to post a video on YouTube, which was later posted to his Twitter account, where he promotes his upcoming appearance for Greater Austin Comic Con.

Before getting down to business though, he takes a moment to issue a sincere apology to Shawn Michaels.

"I wanted to take one moment to apologize to Shawn Michaels. Shawn, I got excited. I was upset about some stuff and took it out on you. I apologize. You and Ricky Steamboat will always be the greatest wrestlers I've ever been in the ring with. Let's leave it at that."

What's next?

"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair is currently still recuperating from his recent injury and is said to be doing well. Flair will be doing an autograph signing in Austin, TX between June 14th-16th.

So if you're in town, be sure to get your pictures and autographs signed by one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time. Wooooo!!!

Continue to follow and support us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates as well as results!

