WWE News: Ric Flair blasts booking of former champion

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

Ric Flair and Triple H

Corey Graves was not happy with the way WWE were booking Charlotte Flair recently and now, her dad, Ric Flair has also joined in. The Hall of Famer has made it clear that he partly agrees with the WWE commentator and feels that his daughter isn't appropriately booked.

Graves claimed on After The Bell that he wanted the Queen to be villainous and dominate everybody in the company. He added that her getting stuck in the tag-team division just doesn't make sense. Ric Flair agreed with Graves' thoughts and said on WINCLY podcast:

“I am not happy with the way they are doing it; I guess she’s been put in that role. Number one, I need to be left out of the equation because she has surpassed me in talent. She’s never gonna be around for 40 years which is why I’m still a household name. I think they look at it and say, ‘Well, she’s like her dad. She’ll do anything we want her to do because she’s a pro.’

However, Graves had pointed out the fact about Charlotte getting bored of her storylines but Flair was quick to explain that that is something he doesn't agree with. He said:

I don’t think she’ll ever be bored with her storylines and not participate at its fullest. That part is wrong on Corey’s part. But as far as her being the best athlete in the company, a Hall of Famer already, and being the biggest star of the women’s division, he’s spot on.”