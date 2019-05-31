×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Ric Flair criticises Shawn Michaels in sensational video rant

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
1.20K   //    31 May 2019, 20:39 IST

Shawn Michaels retired Ric Flair in 2008
Shawn Michaels retired Ric Flair in 2008

What's the story?

One week after leaving hospital, Ric Flair gave a positive update regarding his health in a two-part video on his YouTube channel. The WWE Hall of Famer also went on to criticise Shawn Michaels for comments that he made about him in 2017.

In case you didn't know…

Following ongoing health issues in recent months, Ric Flair was discharged from hospital last week after undergoing another successful surgery.

The 70-year-old is known as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and his legacy in the business was even showcased in an ESPN ‘30 for 30’ documentary in November 2017.

One of the most notable moments from the documentary came when Shawn Michaels – one of Flair’s closest friends and the man who retired him in 2008 – questioned whether the wrestling icon has ever taken the time to get to know Richard Fliehr, the man, as opposed to the over-the-top Ric Flair.

Asked in a GQ interview whether he was surprised by comments from Triple H and Michaels in the documentary, Flair said at the time:

“It's not conversations I've had with them in the past, but it's a fair assessment. I don't think I ever did take time to get to know myself either.”

The heart of the matter

Over 18 months after the ‘30 for 30’ first aired, Ric Flair has appeared to change his stance on Shawn Michaels’ comments.

Speaking in a sensational video on YouTube, Flair thanked fans and multiple wrestlers for their support during his recent battles with ill health.

He then had this to say about Michaels (quotes via Cageside Seats):

Advertisement
“Shawn Michaels? I’m sorry, but you’re not in a position to judge me, buddy. Telling me I’ll never know who Richard Fliehr is. Really? You think I’ll ever know, I don’t know. Richard Fliehr, like I said before, was an irresponsible kid, who was blessed with the greatest parents in the world, did everything wrong, and by the way? Who are you to judge me? I mean, really? Come on, man. Let’s get serious. You’ve opened the door - you opened the door, I’m giving it back to you. Who are you to judge me? I mean, are you kidding me? You idolised me, and then all of a sudden contempt - for what? For what you grew up loving and what inspired you to be who you are? I don’t think so, man.”

What's next?

Shawn Michaels is likely to be in attendance at NXT TakeOver: XXV on June 1, so it will be interesting to see if he will have anything to say publicly in response to these comments.

Tags:
Shawn Michaels Ric Flair
Advertisement
3 Wrestlers Shawn Michaels is Good Friends With and 2 He Probably Doesn't Like
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ric Flair Gets Married, The Undertaker in attendance
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ric Flair reportedly hospitalized and in serious condition
RELATED STORY
WWE Movie Madness: Shawn Michaels is The Wrestler who just can't quit!
RELATED STORY
5 Timeless Shawn Michaels Matches Everyone Should Remember
RELATED STORY
The 4 greatest retirement matches in WWE WrestleMania history
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who are 2-time Hall of Fame inductees
RELATED STORY
Why the legacy of WWE legend Shawn Michaels can never be replicated
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top Superstar sends incredibly heartfelt message to Ric Flair
RELATED STORY
3 greatest superstar sendoffs in WWE history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us