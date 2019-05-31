WWE News: Ric Flair criticises Shawn Michaels in sensational video rant

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.20K // 31 May 2019, 20:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shawn Michaels retired Ric Flair in 2008

What's the story?

One week after leaving hospital, Ric Flair gave a positive update regarding his health in a two-part video on his YouTube channel. The WWE Hall of Famer also went on to criticise Shawn Michaels for comments that he made about him in 2017.

In case you didn't know…

Following ongoing health issues in recent months, Ric Flair was discharged from hospital last week after undergoing another successful surgery.

The 70-year-old is known as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and his legacy in the business was even showcased in an ESPN ‘30 for 30’ documentary in November 2017.

One of the most notable moments from the documentary came when Shawn Michaels – one of Flair’s closest friends and the man who retired him in 2008 – questioned whether the wrestling icon has ever taken the time to get to know Richard Fliehr, the man, as opposed to the over-the-top Ric Flair.

Asked in a GQ interview whether he was surprised by comments from Triple H and Michaels in the documentary, Flair said at the time:

“It's not conversations I've had with them in the past, but it's a fair assessment. I don't think I ever did take time to get to know myself either.”

The heart of the matter

Over 18 months after the ‘30 for 30’ first aired, Ric Flair has appeared to change his stance on Shawn Michaels’ comments.

Speaking in a sensational video on YouTube, Flair thanked fans and multiple wrestlers for their support during his recent battles with ill health.

He then had this to say about Michaels (quotes via Cageside Seats):

Advertisement

“Shawn Michaels? I’m sorry, but you’re not in a position to judge me, buddy. Telling me I’ll never know who Richard Fliehr is. Really? You think I’ll ever know, I don’t know. Richard Fliehr, like I said before, was an irresponsible kid, who was blessed with the greatest parents in the world, did everything wrong, and by the way? Who are you to judge me? I mean, really? Come on, man. Let’s get serious. You’ve opened the door - you opened the door, I’m giving it back to you. Who are you to judge me? I mean, are you kidding me? You idolised me, and then all of a sudden contempt - for what? For what you grew up loving and what inspired you to be who you are? I don’t think so, man.”

What's next?

Shawn Michaels is likely to be in attendance at NXT TakeOver: XXV on June 1, so it will be interesting to see if he will have anything to say publicly in response to these comments.