WWE News: Ric Flair explains how he was supposed to headline the first Summerslam event in an interview before his recent hospitalization

Ric Flair revealed that he was supposed to main-event WWE's first ever SummerSlam PPV.

Ric Flair was supposed to face 'The Macho Man'at SummerSlam in 1988.

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated— one that took place before his recent hospitalization— Ric Flair spoke on a myriad of topics. Flair revealed how he was in fact supposed to headline WWE’s first ever SummerSlam PPV that went down back in 1988.

‘The Nature Boy’ explained that he was made an offer by Vince McMahon to leave the NWA (National Wrestling Alliance)— one of the biggest professional wrestling promotions at the time— and sign with the WWF to face Randy Savage in the main event for SummerSlam ’88. However, Flair would politely decline the offer, and stay with his ‘Four Horsemen’ friends in the NWA.

Additionally, Flair asserted that he had a lot of respect for McMahon owing to the fact that the latter offered him an opportunity of such high accord.

In case you didn’t know…

Ric Flair is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestling performers of all time.

Flair performed for several pro-wrestling organizations over the course of his long and illustrious career but had the most significant WWE run of his career in the 2000s alongside Triple H and the Evolution stable.

The heart of the matter

Ric Flair stated that his contract with the NWA had run out and he was set to work for Vince McMahon and the WWF, facing then-WWF Champion Randy Savage. The latter had apparently made him a lucrative offer including a main event SummerSlam matchup against Randy Savage in 1988. He added:

“But I decided my best move was to remain in the NWA because I was so attached to my friends in the Four Horsemen. I thanked McMahon for the offer. I just couldn't get myself to leave."

"I was too attached to my friends down there and too loyal to the NWA. Ultimately, it worked out, and I ended up working for Vince later. I respected Vince so much for asking me, but at that point, I just could not find a way to leave."

On that note, it’s intriguing to note that SummerSlam ’88 featured Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan teaming up to take on Ted Dibiase and Andre The Giant. On the other hand, Flair would eventually sign with the WWF in 1991, with his most memorable run with the company coming in the ‘Ruthless Aggression Era’ of the 2000s.

What’s next?

Ric Flair is presently hospitalized and dealing with a few health issues. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during these difficult times.

Author’s take

Ric Flair is an all time great— this statement, in and of itself, couldn’t possibly do justice to the Nature Boy.

Although Flair spent most of his wrestling prime in organizations outside the WWE, he did have several memorable storylines in the WWE in the latter stages of his career. Get well soon, Ric. Kick out one more time!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com