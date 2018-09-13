Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Ric Flair Gets Married, The Undertaker in attendance

Kevin Cooper
ANALYST
News
2.35K   //    13 Sep 2018, 09:19 IST

https://www.wwe.com/f/styles/wwe_large/public/rd-talent/Bio/Ric_Flair_bio.jpg
This was Ric Flair's 5th wedding and hopefully, it will last forever

What's the story?

TMZ Sports earlier broke the news, yesterday Ric Flair tied the knot with her fiancee at a dope resort in North Florida. Also, The Undertaker was present in the wedding alongside current Raw tag team champion-Dolph Ziggler, who walked Wendy Barlow (or better known as Fifi The Maid) down to the altar.

In case you didn't know...

Ric Flair is a 16-time WWE Champion and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer. He is better known for his days with WCW where he worked as a singles superstar and also with a faction of four people better known as "The Four Horsemen".

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors, and all other wrestling news.

The last match he worked was back at WrestleMania 24. In the match, he was defeated by HBK-Shawn Michaels. It was Ric's retirement match. Since then he hasn't been seen much around the WWE ring except a few occasions. His legacy in this business is continued by his daughter, Charlotte Flair.

The heart of the matter

Ric Flair was dealing with a lot of critical illness issues from last year's SummerSlam. Since then he had an ileostomy surgery which was successful. After this Ric was recovering in his home with his fiancee Wendy Barlow.

But just two days ago he shared a post on twitter which you can see below.

He married Wendy Barlow who he knows back from his days in WCW. They were dating for the past six months. This was Ric Flair's 5th wedding and hopefully, it will last forever.

What's next?

We have to wait for a few hours or days before Ric Flair and Wendy Barlow officially announce their wedding and release some photos for the fans.

We at Sportskeeda wish all the good fortune in the world to this happy couple.

What do think of Ric Flair's wedding? Sound off your opinions in the comment section below. 

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com



Kevin Cooper
ANALYST
A 17-year-old college student who is so passionate about Pro-Wrestling that he wants to pursue a career in it. And he's writing on Sportskeeda so he could finance his training. If you think reading these articles are worth your time then press the follow button.
