WWE News: Ric Flair is in Green Bay where Monday Night Raw is located tonight

by Jeremy Bennett News 28 Feb 2017, 01:29 IST

Will we see Naitch on Monday Night Raw tonight?

What’s the story?

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair is in Green Bay, Wisconsin; which is the site of Monday Night RAW later on tonight. It has lead to speculation that he may appear on RAW in some form tonight.

In case you didn’t know...

On February 13th, Bayley became the WWE RAW Women’s Champion for the first time ever when she defeated Charlotte. Dana Brooke had come down to interfere in the match, but Sasha Banks followed with a crutch and took out Brooke and then hit Charlotte while she was applying the Figure Eight with the referee’s view obscured.

The heart of the matter...

This is the final episode of RAW before Fastlane on March 5th, so we can expect some fireworks in all feuds leading up to the pay per view. Charlotte’s impressive pay per view record in championship matches is going to make it an uphill battle for the champion Bayley.

What’s next?

Monday Night RAW is just a few short hours away, so we will definitely know soon if Flair is going to be used in some capacity. For the past several months Ric and his daughter Charlotte have been at odds since she kicked him to the curb. Since then, he’s returned and has made it well known that he’s been rooting for whoever Charlotte’s opponent happened to be.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It’s always good to see Ric Flair on television, so if he appears on Monday Night RAW tonight, that will definitely be a good thing.

The angle of being involved in the women’s division is getting a little tiring; where Flair would better be suited as a manager for a wrestler or a faction, or even the new Raw General Manager when Mick Foley has to take time off for surgery. It’ll be interesting to see what happens tonight.

