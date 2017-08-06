WWE News: Ric Flair on who the best wrestlers are today

Ric Flair revealed four names during his recent interview

What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was interviewed by GameSpot recently. During the interview, Ric talked about a variety of topics including leaving WCW, his injuries, and he also provided his take on who the best wrestlers are today.

In case you didn't know...

Ric Flair started his career back in 1972 and wrestled for almost four decades before hanging up his boots in 2012. He has been appearing on various shows in a non-wrestling capacity despite his retirement.

During the course of his career, Flair went on to win numerous championships and is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. He was initially inducted for his singles career back in 2008 and later in 2012, he was inducted for his association with the Four Horsemen.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Ric Flair talked about the best wrestlers in the business today. He named the likes of Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and his daughter Charlotte(which might come as a surprise to some) when asked about the same.

“I didn't even have to think twice about that. Orton is just one of the most gifted guys I've ever seen. Orton brings the whole package. He's 6'4", phenomenal body, he's a good talker and a phenomenal in-ring performer. Seth Rollins is the same, just a little bit smaller.” He said.

He also went on to compare AJ Styles to Shawn Michaels due to the work ethic that AJ showcases. Below is what he said about Charlotte.

“And then, my daughter...I'm not pushing her. She doesn't need me to push her. You've seen her, she's real good. The other girls just have a hard time keeping up with her."

What’s next?

All the names mentioned by Ric Flair are currently placed well in the WWE. AJ, Rollins, Orton and Charlotte are wrestlers that don’t need such endorsements but then again, coming from a legend like Flair, it should mean something.

Author’s take

Flair is spot on to an extent with the names. These are highly respected wrestlers within the business and the Nature Boy understands this as well. Mixing the name of Charlotte with the other three might not be digestible for some fans, but still, she deserves a mention.

