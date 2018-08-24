WWE News: Ric Flair reveals reaction to Hulk Hogan's return to Hall of Fame

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 1.19K // 24 Aug 2018, 13:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Flair and Hogan, facing off on an episode of WWE Raw in 2002.

What's the story?

'Nature Boy' Ric Flair has said he is "very happy" to see Hulk Hogan be re-instated into the WWE Hall of Fame, following the Hulkster being ejected three years ago.

In case you didn't know

Hogan and Flair are regarded as two of the biggest stars of the 80s and 90s, winning several world championships across the WWF and WCW.

In 2005, Hogan was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame, inducted by actor Sylvester Stallone, who Hogan worked win in Rocky 3.

In 2008, Flair was inducted into the Hall of Fame by Triple H. He became the first active wrestler in WWE to be inducted.

Flair is also the only man to be inducted twice, being inducted in 2012 as part of the Four Horsemen.

In 2015, recordings of Hogan using racist slurs emerged, and he was fired from WWE with his Hall of Fame status revoked. In July 2018, Hogan was re-instated, with the WWE mentioning his charity work and consistent apologies as factors behind the decision.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Flair said how he did not pretend to understand any of what had happened.

" I’ve heard so many different sides of the story and all that. I think that anyone who portrays him as anything less than a good person that has done an excellent job, I mean he’s been through a lot — just think about it."

His wife was terrible during the divorce and then there was the accident with [Hogan’s] son and then this. I mean, he’s had to go through a lot and the thing is great about Hulk is that he’s still the most expensive guy to get out there to sign autographs.

The Nature Boy also said he never had a problem with Hogan in WCW, saying that the beef was between him and Eric Bischoff, and spoke about when Flair suffered a serious injury.

"Hogan was the second person to come see me in the hospital. I don’t know, but he got in a Leer Jet and flew up here I mean, we’ve always been friends.”

What's next?

There can be no argument that Hogan has earned a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, as he is objectively one of, if not the biggest star in wrestling history.

We can only hope that losing his spot has shown him the error of what he said, and that he has matured.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.