WWE News: Ric Flair reveals that he is medically cleared for physical action at Crown Jewel

Ric Flair

The 2019 WWE Crown Jewel will take place this Thursday, on October 31 at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and amongst other matches, features a 5-on-5 tag team match between Team Hogan and Team Flair. The coach of Team Flair, the Nature Boy himself, Ric Flair recently appeared on WWE's new podcast, After The Bell that is hosted by WWE SmackDown commentator Corey Graves.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer talked about his role in the match and made a startling revelation that implied he might get involved in the match in some capacity.

I've been cleared, by the way, Corey. That's a secret, I've been cleared. I've got a medical release. So, never, ever forget who the dirtiest player in the game is, man. I'll be equipped and ready, in the words of Pedro Morales, for any kind of action!

Team Hogan vs Team Flair

On the September 30 episode of WWE RAW, Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair were invited as guests by The Miz to his talk-show, Miz TV. It is no secret that The Hulkster and The Nature Boy had a storied rivalry and it did not take long for things to get heated up between the two.

Flair drew first blood when he challenged Hogan to a match at Crown Jewel to which Hogan politely refused by saying that they were no longer young and in no capacity to wrestle inside a ring. The Miz then announced that they would settle the score with a 5-on-5 tag team match where Hogan and Flair would act as coaches for their respective teams.

With time, team members were revealed for each team with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins getting chosen as the captain for Team Hogan and Randy Orton getting chosen as the captain for Team Flair. Rollins was later removed from the team as he was scheduled to defend his title against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel and was replaced by Roman Reigns.

Team Hogan's line-up consists of Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, Rusev, and Ricochet and Team Flair consists of Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, King Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

