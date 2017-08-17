WWE News: Ric Flair's fiancee clears the air on the reason he was hospitalized

It was not colon-related issues as reported yesterday...

by Jeremy Bennett News 17 Aug 2017, 00:40 IST

Ric Flair was admitted to an Atlanta hospital on Monday where he currently remains post-surgery...

WrestlingNews.co is reporting on an update for the reason of the hospitalization of 16-time world champion Ric Flair where they placed him in a medical coma and performed surgery.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that the issues involved Flair's colon after a Facebook post from former WWE and WCW announcer Mean Gene Okerlund.

Flair's fiancee Wendy Barlow posted on Facebook this morning to dispute those rumors. It was severe abdominal pain that led Flair to visit the Atlanta hospital where they determined Flair needed surgery. Please read Barlow's full statement below:

Just want to give an update to my friends and Family as I have been unable to talk on the phone without crying and just feel shocked over events….I took Ric to the hospital Friday night with Severe Abdominal pain. From that moment on it all seemed like a nightmare…multiple Organ problems. Not to go into too many details I want everyone to know he still needs Prayers as he is still in Critical Condition….And No he did not have Colon Surgery…It was another Surgery! I don’t know how the Media comes up with their stories. I have been by his side since Friday and will continue to make sure his getting the best care possible. Thanks for all of the support and Love.

WrestlingNews.co mentioned that Mean Gene probably meant well, and didn't mean to confuse anyone by stating the issues involved Flair's colon. Considering there is no reason for Mean Gene to make something like this up, it is pretty safe to assume it was an accidental error on his part.

As of the time of this writing, Flair is still in critical condition but is resting comfortably in the Atlanta hospital where he had surgery, and all of us at Sportskeeda are wishing The Nature Boy to get well soon.