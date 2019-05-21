WWE News: Ric Flair's first public appearance after heart surgery confirmed

WWE legend Ric Flair (left and center) is as tough as a coffin nail

What's the story?

As noted by SCWPro's official social media account, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is all set to make his first public appearance after recently having undergone successful heart surgery.

Apparently, Flair -- who had previously been scheduled to appear at the SCWPro To Be The Man event in the Rust Belt in East Moline, Illinois on May 31st -- will appear at the event despite having undergone an intensive surgical procedure earlier this month.

In case you didn't know...

Ric Flair is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestling performers of all time, and has time and again been lauded for his excellent athleticism and immense pain threshold.

However, over the past few years, Flair has been dealing with a few health issues, owing to which he has had to undergo a few surgical procedures in order to rehabilitate himself.

The heart of the matter

The professional wrestling community has lately been abuzz with speculation regarding Ric Flair's health, particularly with rumours pertaining to him undergoing a serious surgical procedure.

Fortunately, Flair is now said to have undergone successful heart surgery per a statement provided by his wife Wendy Barlow to TMZ. Nevertheless, owing to him reportedly being unable to travel all the way from Atlanta to Las Vegas, his pre-scheduled appearance at Starrcast II which takes place this Friday, has been cancelled.

Regardless, Flair appears to be all set to make his first post-heart surgery public appearance at an SCWPro event. Below is the statement put forth by SCWPro via Twitter --

“We've been in constant contact w/ representatives for @RicFlairNatrBoy & we're happy to announce that we've been told his appearance at our debut event at the Rust Belt on May 31st is STILL ON! You can't keep a legend down!"

What's next?

The general consensus in the professional wrestling community is that Ric Flair will indeed continue making appearances at pro wrestling-related events.

We, here at Sportskeeda, wish "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair good health and happiness in the days to come.

What are your thoughts on Ric Flair appearing at the SCWPro event? Sound off!