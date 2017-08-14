WWE News: Ric Flair's representative asks fans to pray for the health of the WWE Hall of Famer
The WWE Hall of Famer is dealing with some medical issues.
What’s the story?
Legacy Talent LLC CEO Melinda Morris Zanoni, who represents WWE legend Ric Flair, has asked fans for prayers as Flair is struggling with his health condition. Melinda tweeted out the same and revealed that the Hall of Famer is dealing with “some tough medical issues”. You can see her tweet below:
The management company posted a similar message on Facebook:
In case you did not know...
Earlier, Pro Wrestling Sheet had reported that Ric Flair was admitted to the ICU on Saturday due to heart-related issues. This report, however, was shot down by the Nature Boy’s management which released a statement. The statement mentioned that Flair was in the hospital for routine monitoring.
Later, Melinda posted on Twitter that there is no reason to panic and published the ‘routine monitoring’ statement.
The heart of the matter
The latest tweet from Melinda reveals that Ric Flair is dealing with some tough medical conditions. Though this is conflicting her last tweet about Flair, Melinda has asked for ‘positive energy’ and ‘prayers’ from the fans.
The fans have already started expressing their support to the legend with some heart-warming tweets.
What’s next?
The exact health condition of Flair is likely to remain as a mystery for the time being. The management earlier revealed that they are not willing to answer any personal questions and this is unlikely to change.
The only source of information for the fans right now is Flair’s management team and their Facebook and Twitter pages have been putting out updates as well.
Author’s Take
Conflicting information regarding the health of Flair had left fans confused earlier. But the latest tweet from Melinda clears the air.
The legendary wrestler needs our support the most right now. And we at Sportskeeda hope that he recovers fast and is healthy soon.