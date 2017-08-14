WWE News: Ric Flair's representative asks fans to pray for the health of the WWE Hall of Famer

The WWE Hall of Famer is dealing with some medical issues.

Ric Flair is dealing with some health issues

What’s the story?

Legacy Talent LLC CEO Melinda Morris Zanoni, who represents WWE legend Ric Flair, has asked fans for prayers as Flair is struggling with his health condition. Melinda tweeted out the same and revealed that the Hall of Famer is dealing with “some tough medical issues”. You can see her tweet below:

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues???????? — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

The management company posted a similar message on Facebook:

In case you did not know...

Earlier, Pro Wrestling Sheet had reported that Ric Flair was admitted to the ICU on Saturday due to heart-related issues. This report, however, was shot down by the Nature Boy’s management which released a statement. The statement mentioned that Flair was in the hospital for routine monitoring.

Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style! — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 13, 2017

Later, Melinda posted on Twitter that there is no reason to panic and published the ‘routine monitoring’ statement.

The heart of the matter

The latest tweet from Melinda reveals that Ric Flair is dealing with some tough medical conditions. Though this is conflicting her last tweet about Flair, Melinda has asked for ‘positive energy’ and ‘prayers’ from the fans.

The fans have already started expressing their support to the legend with some heart-warming tweets.

What’s next?

The exact health condition of Flair is likely to remain as a mystery for the time being. The management earlier revealed that they are not willing to answer any personal questions and this is unlikely to change.

The only source of information for the fans right now is Flair’s management team and their Facebook and Twitter pages have been putting out updates as well.

Author’s Take

Conflicting information regarding the health of Flair had left fans confused earlier. But the latest tweet from Melinda clears the air.

The legendary wrestler needs our support the most right now. And we at Sportskeeda hope that he recovers fast and is healthy soon.