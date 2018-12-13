×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Ric Flair shares his thoughts on Charlotte vs Asuka

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
240   //    13 Dec 2018, 00:31 IST

What did the
What did the "Nature Boy" Ric Flair have to say in regards to his daughter Charlotte facing Asuka?

What's the story?

The 16-time former World Heavyweight Champion doesn't mince words, especially when it comes to talking about his daughter's wrestling career. Ric Flair shares his thoughts on the rematch between Charlotte and Asuka that took place on SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know?

Ric Flair has been in and out of the WWE spotlight. He recently made a cameo appearance to work a segment with Elias at WWE's "Starrcade" event, a few weeks ago. This was interesting to see, and it gave someone like Elias a nice little boost through association with the "Nature Boy". After all, not every wrestler gets the chance to work a promo or segment with "The Man" (Author's Note: Sorry, Becky Lynch!).

The heart of the matter

Getting down to the nitty-gritty, as originally reported by Ringside News, Ric Flair took to his Twitter page to comment on the amazing match-up between Charlotte and Asuka from SmackDown Live. Flair (perhaps being biased) praised the match and a big congratulations on their continued success.

If you haven't had the chance to watch this match, along with Daniel Bryan versus Mustafa Ali, I recommend you do so immediately. This was a tremendous match and worth investing your time in checking it out. Charlotte and Asuka tore the house down and gave their upcoming Triple Threat TLC Match with Becky Lynch more hype and excitement!

What's next

WWE TLC will be airing live this Sunday on the WWE Network this Sunday night starting at 6:30 pm (EST) with the kickoff pre-show.

What are your thoughts on Charlotte Flair versus Asuka from SmackDown Live? Was this your favorite match of the night? As always continue to check in with Sportskeeda for all the latest news and results!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Ric Flair
Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
WWE News: Charlotte Flair reveals that she has already...
RELATED STORY
5 possible endings for the WrestleMania 34 rematch...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Asuka was added to Becky Lynch vs....
RELATED STORY
5 best matches of Charlotte Flair
RELATED STORY
WWE Fanfiction: Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Charlotte Flair -...
RELATED STORY
5 hidden facts about The Queen: Charlotte Flair
RELATED STORY
Should Charlotte Flair turn heel?
RELATED STORY
Why Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair could be the new Stone...
RELATED STORY
Five characteristics Charlotte shares with Ric Flair
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Charlotte Flair possibly injured following...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us