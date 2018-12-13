WWE News: Ric Flair shares his thoughts on Charlotte vs Asuka

What did the "Nature Boy" Ric Flair have to say in regards to his daughter Charlotte facing Asuka?

What's the story?

The 16-time former World Heavyweight Champion doesn't mince words, especially when it comes to talking about his daughter's wrestling career. Ric Flair shares his thoughts on the rematch between Charlotte and Asuka that took place on SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know?

Ric Flair has been in and out of the WWE spotlight. He recently made a cameo appearance to work a segment with Elias at WWE's "Starrcade" event, a few weeks ago. This was interesting to see, and it gave someone like Elias a nice little boost through association with the "Nature Boy". After all, not every wrestler gets the chance to work a promo or segment with "The Man" (Author's Note: Sorry, Becky Lynch!).

The heart of the matter

Getting down to the nitty-gritty, as originally reported by Ringside News, Ric Flair took to his Twitter page to comment on the amazing match-up between Charlotte and Asuka from SmackDown Live. Flair (perhaps being biased) praised the match and a big congratulations on their continued success.

All I Can Tell You Is That Queen Charlotte And The Empress Asuka’s Match Lived Up To Everything And More. Congratulations On Your Success And A GREAT Match. Cannot Wait For TLC! WOOOOO! @MsCharlotteWWE @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/SJqWN0Fn8W — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 12, 2018

If you haven't had the chance to watch this match, along with Daniel Bryan versus Mustafa Ali, I recommend you do so immediately. This was a tremendous match and worth investing your time in checking it out. Charlotte and Asuka tore the house down and gave their upcoming Triple Threat TLC Match with Becky Lynch more hype and excitement!

What's next

WWE TLC will be airing live this Sunday on the WWE Network this Sunday night starting at 6:30 pm (EST) with the kickoff pre-show.

What are your thoughts on Charlotte Flair versus Asuka from SmackDown Live? Was this your favorite match of the night? As always continue to check in with Sportskeeda for all the latest news and results!

