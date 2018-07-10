WWE News: Ric Flair undergoes surgery

Ric Flair underwent intestinal surgery

What's the story?

Ric Flair is the latest WWE Legend to undergo a medical procedure as of late. He underwent successful intestinal surgery on Monday Morning and is recovering in a hospital.

Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat was the first one to reveal the news about the surgery on Twitter, wishing Ric Flair well.

Want to wish the champ a successful surgery tomorrow. All the best, my friend. @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/GWEH09MANr — Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat (@real_steamboat) July 8, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Ric Flair had to be hospitalized last year in critical condition. He had to have emergency surgery in Georgia, to remove an obstructive piece of his bowel. There were complications which led to kidney failure which required dialysis.

Flair survived the critical stage and came out the other end stronger, and with a new outlook in life. His daughter Charlotte explained that he was looking to live a more healthy lifestyle than the one he had led all these years.

Flair was not the only WWE Hall of Famer to be hospitalized recently, with Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat also having hip replacement surgery last week.

Altogether, former WWE talents have not had a good couple of months when it comes to the medical side of things, with Matt Cappotelli passing away due to brain cancer, and Vader passing away due to his heart condition.

Thankfully, Ricky Steamboat, and now Flair, both had successful medical procedures which helped them.

The heart of the matter

WWE issued a statement on Ric Flair's surgery, where they said that he had successful surgery on Monday, and was recovering in hospital.

Charlotte talked more about the surgery, saying that the medical problems of the past year had slowed down her father's lifestyle, but he had embraced the change. However, when he heard that the effects of the initial surgery could be reversed, he went for it and was positive about the procedure.

Charlotte further revealed that now that Ric was out of surgery, it appeared as if the surgery went as planned, and the doctors now have to make sure that everything is working as it is supposed to.

She finally said that she and her father shared a 'Woo!' before they got off the phone, giving her further confidence in his well-being.

What's next?

Ric Flair is expected to be released from the hospital in the next three to four days.

We at Sportskeeda, wish Ric and his family well, and a fast recovery. Stay tuned for more updates regarding his health and recovery.

You can see Ric Flair face Hulk Hogan in a full match here:

