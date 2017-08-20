Write an article Search Sportskeeda

WWE News: Ric Flair's Manager reports that he's awake and communicating

Do we finally have some good news for the Nature Boy?

by Kevin Sullivan @heyimkevinsully
Ric Flair has been undergoing some serious health issues over the week. Caused by a blockage in his colon. Flair had been placed in a medically-induced coma until an operation could be performed. While we were able to report that the surgery was successful, there was still a long way to go for him,

Thankfully, we can report that he seems to be doing significantly better. In a tweet posted by his manager, Melinda Zanoni, has tweeted out that the Hall of Famer is awake and communicating...

This is significantly better, but as Zanoni says, the 16-time world champion still needs a lot of rest and medical care before he;s back on his feet.

Flair has been in the hospital since last weekend, in what was at first thought to be a heart issue. Both Raw and Smackdown offered updates, and we expect to hear during tomorrow's SummerSlam broadcast. We here at Sportskeeda Wrestling offer our best wishes to the Nature Boy - glad to see you're awake, champ, and get on your feet soon!

