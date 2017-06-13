WWE News: Ric Flair wants Evolution in the WWE Hall of Fame

The Nature Boy wants to see Evolution inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Ric Flair appeared on a recent episode of Table for 3, which also included Randy Orton and Bruno Sammartino. During this appearance on the Network, the Nature Boy said that he wanted Evolution to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Evolution is widely regarded as one of the most successful professional wrestling stables of all time. The faction, which consisted of Triple H, Randy Orton, Batista and Ric Flair, dominated the WWE in the early-to-mid 2000s.

Flair himself has been inducted twice into the WWE Hall of Fame- individually in 2008 and as part of the Four Horsemen in 2012. He said:

“Well, here's the deal. I want you to retire as soon as you can. God knows you've got enough money, okay? So I can get my third (WWE Hall of Fame) ring when they induct Evolution, okay?"

The Nature Boy also opened up about partying with Orton and Dave Bautista back in the day. Here are a few excerpts from his statements:

“I used to be able to get him (Orton). Now, he's all calmed down, when I was hanging out with him and Batista, I had more fun. Hunter was always kind of… he had his own thing, but (Orton) and Dave (Batista) had a whole different gig going on. Two young, handsome guys. I'd just take Batista to the bar, and he'd take his shirt off for all the women”

Additionally, Flair stated that he used to live his life vicariously through Orton and Batista during their partying days together in Evolution.

The WWE hasn’t alluded to any plans as regards a possible Evolution induction into the Hall of Fame, but Randy Orton, who was one of the stable’s most prominent members- will c challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at the Money In The Bank PPV on June 18th.

Evolution will forever be remembered for being one of the most notorious groups of villains in the history of professional wrestling. I, for one, most definitely feel an Evolution HoF induction is on the cards in the near future, and Flair may not have to wait long for his third ring.

