WWE News: Ricochet's Superstar girlfriend sends a threatening message to Maria Kanellis

Kacy Catanzaro may even come over to RAW if Maria's lies don't stop.

Ricochet, for some unknown reason, found himself in the middle of the laughable angle between Maria and Mike Kanellis. Ricochet was initially revealed as the father of Maria's unborn son during the gender reveal party organized backstage. It later turned out to be false and the returning Rusev was unveiled as the real father of the child

Ricochet's girlfriend and NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro took to Twitter to send out a stern warning to Maria.

.@MariaLKanellis .. Make up lies about my man again.. and I’ll have to pay a visit to @WWE #RAW 😘 https://t.co/xTKjTiqiwp — Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) September 17, 2019

Maria Kanellis responded to the warning with the following tweet:

Who is the father of Maria Kanellis' unborn child?

This week's RAW was surprising for multiple reasons. The biggest shocker of the show came from the entire storyline revolving around the father of Maria Kanellis' child.

It all began with the gender reveal party backstage during which Maria told her husband Mike Kanellis that Ricochet was the father. Ricochet was dumbfounded by the revelation and tried to reason with Mike about how his wife was lying. Mike challenged him to a match, which ended in a comfortable victory for Ricochet.

After the match, Maria came out and told Mike that Ricochet was not the father of her child and that she lied as a means to motivate her husband. When that didn't work out, Maria introduced the real father, who turned out to be Rusev.

The 3-time US Champion returned and defeated Mike Kanellis in another short contest.

As we had reported earlier via Wrestling Observer, Rusev may not be the father of Maria's son and that a few more twists could be in store in the following weeks.

Kacy Catanzaro's WWE status

NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro has been in the news of late as reports of her possible departure from WWE have been doing the rounds for a couple of weeks. The news was first broken by Squared Circle Sirens' Casey Michael.

Ricochet revealed in a recent interview that his girlfriend was not planning on retiring nor was she injured. He added that Kacy is still with WWE, however, she was reconsidering her commitment towards travelling on the road as she intends to have kids.

It was reported that Catanzaro is certain to quit WWE but her warning directed towards Maria makes us think otherwise.

