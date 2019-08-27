WWE News: Rob Gronkowski reveals plan for his wrestling future

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 253 // 27 Aug 2019, 22:42 IST

Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski opens up on NFL retirement

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who turned heads in the sports world today when he opened up about his decision to retire from the NFL after last year's Super Bowl-winning season, also spoke with CBS Boston recently about a potential career in WWE.

As for his time in the NFL, the future Hall of Famer admitted in an interview with ESPN that his decision to retire from football was due to his lack of enjoyment playing the game.

“I want to be clear to my fans. I needed to recover. I was not in a good place. Football was bringing me down, and I didn’t like it. I was losing that joy in life.”

Gronk possibly headed to WWE?

Gronkowski is no stranger to WWE, as he has made appearances for the company in the past, most notably at WrestleMania 33 when he helped his friend Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal match on the WrestleMania Kickoff show.

In a new interview with CBS Boston, Gronk opened up about a potential future in WWE, noting that while he would be interested in a match, he would likely not be interested in being a full-time WWE star.

"I don't feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I'm down for. And that's to do one crazy match. Practice it for a little bit, go out there, like in a Royal Rumble, go out there, I got my friend in WWE [Mojo Rawley], practice it and do a full-on WWE match." (h/t to Fightful for the transcription).

Only time will tell whether or not Gronk makes another appearance in WWE, or if he decides one day to step back onto the football field, as he has not ruled out a potential return to football at some point down the line.

"If I have the desire to play football again, if I feel passionate about football again, if I'm feeling like I need to be out there on the field, I will go back to football."

