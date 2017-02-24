WWE News: Rob Van Dam announced as presenter for 2016 Best of Edibles List awards

The smoke-free marijuana awards take place this Sunday.

by Harald Math News 24 Feb 2017, 15:58 IST

RVD will be a special guest at Casa Vertigo this Sunday

What’s the story?

Former WWE Champion and Money in the Bank winner Rob Van Dam has been announced as a special presenter for the 2016 Best of Edibles List awards, presented (obviously) by Edibles Magazine. The 2017 event celebrating the previous 12 months is going to be a ‘420 cannabis infused consumption event’ and will take place on February 26 at Casa Vertigo in Los Angeles.

The Edibles List Awards aims to acknowledge and celebrate the companies who have gone above and beyond to increase the profile of medical and recreational marijuana edibles, and the company behind the awards are regarded as one of the most credible sources on the cannabis industry.

So excited to have #ProWrestling Superstar @TherealRVD as a special celebrity guest presenter @ BEST OF #EDIBLES AWARDS on Feb 26th! #Weed pic.twitter.com/IFlyvJVKIk — EdiblesList Magazine (@EdiblesList) February 23, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Rob Van Dam’s most recent WWE run came to an end towards the end of 2014, and The Whole Damn Show has since revealed that WWE has approached him about returning once more on a number of occasions.

RVD has committed himself to acting and other media appearances in the time since however, and a WWE return remains unlikely but not impossible.

RVD is arguably the professional wrestler most synonymous with marijuana and has long advocated the use of the drug for both recreational and medicinal purposes, famously getting suspended less than a month after winning both the WWE and ECW Championships after being arrested on possession charges.

The heart of the matter

Van Dam may well be the only mainstream professional wrestler to make weed a part of their on-screen character and as such is the perfect choice to present an awards show such as the one Edibles List will present this weekend in LA.

The full extent of RVD’s role isn’t entirely clear, but one must assume that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion will present an award or two and provide a little celebrity status to the whole event.

What’s next?

The awards ceremony takes place this Sunday night in Los Angeles, with the dispensary open house taking place between 3 pm and 5 pm before the main show begins at 5. Tickets are available from EdiblesAwards.com and the magazine’s official Twitter account will surely keep track of all the winners and losers throughout the night on social media.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is good to hear that Rob Van Dam is still taking part in media events but we’d be lying if we didn’t say we’d love to see him back in a WWE ring. With more young stars coming through the roster, there are more and more fresh matches for Mr Monday Night to have, and it would be somewhat criminal if we never got to see Rob Van Dam vs. Bray Wyatt, Kevin Owens or Sami Zayn.

