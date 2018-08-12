WWE News: Rob Van Dam on a possible return to WWE

Conflicting reasons?

What's the story?

It has been four years since we last saw Rob Van Dam wrestle for WWE. Over the past couple of years, Rob has given a few different reasons as to why he has not returned to the company. Over the weekend Rob Van Dam answered a fan's question of social media as to why he does not want to wrestle in the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

After parting ways with WWE in 2007, Rob went onto say in several interviews that if he were to return full-time (on television again) with a company, it would be a return to WWE.

RVD told WWE he was ready to return in 2010, but would only do so under a limited date schedule (TV and part-time live event), however, he was told that while WWE did want him back, it would be under a full-time deal. Rob turned it down and instead signed with TNA Wrestling.

After three years with TNA, RVD returned to WWE under a short-term, limited date contract. It would be a return of two half's. His first return, in 2013, went pretty well. He returned in the main event of the Money in The Bank pay-per-view and spent the following three months feuding with the then World Champion, Alberto Del Rio. His second return was the complete opposite, mainly being used to put others over.

The heart of the matter

Rob Van Dam was asked by a fan on social media over the weekend about not having been on WWE Television for a few years. Rob replied to the fans saying:

'' Been awhile Bull. Last time we talked, my time was worth more to me than to them. That hasn’t changed. ''

It would appear that they either are not paying him enough or are not willing to negotiate a part-time deal with him.

This is the third different response Rob has given to being asked this same question. When asked on another occasion a few months ago, Rob said he had inquired with WWE about returning, and it was up to Triple H. And during legal proceedings in his ongoing divorce, Rob stated that he was unable to wrestle for WWE due to a particular concussion he suffered back in 2016.

What's next?

Rob Van Dam continues to occasionally wrestle on the independent scene. But as stated above, it looks like there are a few reasons as to why we will likely never see him wrestle a match for WWE again.

What do you think of Rob Van Dam's reason for not returning to WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.