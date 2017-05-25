WWE News: Rob Van Dam returns to the ring for 5 Star Wrestling Tournament

RVD will be one of the 128 men competing in 5 Star Wrestling's tournament in the UK.

The Whole Dam Show will return to the ring this June

What’s the Story?

5 Star Wrestling generated some major buzz for their upcoming tournament when they offered former WWE Superstar CM Punk $1 million to return to the ring, to which the former WWE wrestler hasn't responded yet.

However, 5 Star Wrestling has announced that former WWE superstar, Rob Van Dam, will be competing in the tournament in June.

In case you didn’t know...

5 Star Wrestling is a UK promotion that will host a 128-man tournament starting June 10. Several wrestlers have already been announced for the tournament such as Moose from TNA and several former WWE superstars like Carlito, PJ Black (Justin Gabriel), and John Morrison.

Punk was offered $1 million participate in the tournament but hasn’t accepted the offer despite fake tweets claiming he had accepted.

The heart of the matter

After clearing up the Punk acceptance hoax, 5 Star Wrestling announced that RVD would be participating in the 128-man tournament.

We are delighted to announce that @TherealRVD will participate in our 128 man tournament, starting June 10th in Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/HAU3rUmnJJ — #5StarWrestling (@5StarWrestling) May 22, 2017

RVD also took to Twitter to inform fans that he would be gracing the ring for what may be one of the longest tournaments in the history of professional wrestling.

5 Star Wrestling is hosting the largest tournament in wrestling history!

Sounds like my kind of show! #5StarFrogSpalsh #rvd #prowrestling pic.twitter.com/SgiaDBbltK — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 22, 2017

Other names confirmed for the tournament are Zack Gibson, Bram, Joe Coffey, and El Ligero. Expect more names to be announced heading into the month of June.

What’s next?

The first show of the tournament takes place on June 10 and will last from 5 PM to 10 PM at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. The tournament will continue over the next 30 weeks until the tournament winner is announced.

For ticket information, visit www.5starwrestling.co.uk/events.

Author’s take

It’s quite fitting that a promotion called 5 Star Wrestling has brought in the master of the 5-Star Frog Splash.

Though many fans were disappointed to hear that Punk didn’t accept the offer, they’ll get to see a wrestling legend who has won multiple world championships and has put on classics with some of the biggest names in the industry in RVD.