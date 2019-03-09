×
WWE News: Rob Van Dam reveals touching in-ring advice Vince McMahon gave him

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
1.49K   //    09 Mar 2019, 11:09 IST

Vince McMahon and Rob Van Dam
Vince McMahon and Rob Van Dam

What's the story?

WWE and pro wrestling may not be real, but the injuries that Superstars suffer are real, which is mostly related to brain-related injuries.

Former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam, in his new documentary titled Headstrong, details his history of injuries, and while promotion the documentary, spoke about an important bit of advice that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon gave him.

In case you didn't know...

One of the stars of ECW, and then WWE, Rob Van Dam has had a great career, winning multiple championships in both promotions (he became the seventh Grand Champion in WWE).

RVD's last run in the WWE was back in 2014 and he now wrestles in the indies and still going strong at the age of 48.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with TV Insider, RVD revealed the advice that Vince McMahon gave relating to chair shots to the head. Chair shots to the head have resulted in pro wrestling Superstars getting concussions and brain damage.

RVD narrates a conversation with McMahon when he first joined the WWE and how McMahon insisted he take chair shots the way he told him to: "Vince McMahon told me when I first got into WWE to put my hands up to protect my head from those chair shots. I was arguing with him because I was stupid because I thought I was tough. He went all father on me, 'I'm your father telling you to put your hands up'. He was really serious.

"Now I won't be cheering on chair shots to the head, but most of my concussions have probably come from landing and hitting the back of my head. So, I'm going to be cautious of that as well. There's been once or twice I've had similar things happen since shooting the movie. Thankfully, I didn't get concussed," said Van Dam (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription)

What's next?

In the same interview, RVD hinted at making another appearance on Impact Wrestling following his appearance last month.

