WWE News: Roderick Strong to defend the North American Championship in a huge triple threat match next week

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 180 // 17 Oct 2019, 07:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roderick Strong

Following an injury to The Velveteen Dream on this week's episode of WWE NXT after a beating from The Undisputed Era, current North American Champion Roderick Strong is now set to defend his title against two of NXT's hard-hitting Superstars in the form of Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic on next week's show.

When did Roderick Strong win the North American Championship?

On the USA Network debut of NXT, Roderick Strong once again challenged for the North American Championship after initially failing to win the title at NXT TakeOver: Toronto in a Triple Threat Match which also featured former champion Velveteen Dream and Pete Dunne.

As seen on NXT's debut on the USA Network, Strong, with a little assist from his fellow Undisputed Era stablemates, won the NXT North American Championship. The win also marked Strong's first singles title win in WWE and also gave The Undisputed Era all of the three available male championships in NXT.

Roderick Strong to defend North American Championship in a huge Triple Threat

After a beating from The Undisputed Era prior to the start of this week's show, The Velveteen Dream was ruled unfit by WWE doctors and won't be able to challenge for the North American Championship on next week's NXT.

General Manager William Regal, however, announced that the singles match between Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic that was on schedule tonight would decide the new #1 contender. After a clinical display of pure strength and athleticism from both men, the match eventually ended in a no contest after an interference from Roderick Strong who ended up attacking both men.

Much to everyone's shock, William Regal made his way out within a few short seconds and announced that Strong will indeed be defending his title next week against both Lee and Dijakovic in a highly exciting triple threat title bout.