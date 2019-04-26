WWE News: ROH Superstar takes hilarious shot at Vince McMahon for wishing John Cena

John Cena and Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Ring Of Honor Superstar Mark Haskins recently took to Twitter and took a shot at Vince McMahon for wishing John Cena on his birthday.

Haskins pointed out the fact that Vince wasn't so enthusiastic while wishing his own son, Shane McMahon.

In case you didn't know...

This past week, WWE legend John Cena celebrated his 42nd birthday. The wrestling world took to social media in droves to wish the former WWE Champion. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon put out a heartfelt tweet, referring to Cena as WWE's Babe Ruth. McMahon followed it up by stating that John Cena means a lot to him as well as the WWE Universe.

Here's the tweet that Vince McMahon posted:

Cena was a mainstay in WWE for the better part of the 21st Century. He went on to win the WWE Title on multiple occasions, and is a first-ballot future Hall of Famer.

The heart of the matter

ROH wrestler Mark Haskins was quick to post a tweet, highlighting Vince's wish to Cena and comparing it to his wish on Shane McMahon's birthday a while ago.

At least I'm a better parent than this guy... pic.twitter.com/sXrNRB7Ds2 — OVERKILL (@ThisIsHaskins) April 25, 2019

As you must have noticed, Vince McMahon had posted a generic birthday wish on Shane McMahon's birthday. On the other hand, he went on to heap praise on John Cena while wishing him on his birthday. Haskins took a jibe at McMahon in the caption of his tweet, stating how he's a better parent than Vince McMahon.

What's next?

Looking at Vince's history of Twitter exchanges, there's absolutely no chance of the Chairman replying back to Haskins. Nevertheless, Haskins' tweet did end up getting some chuckles out of the WWE Universe.

What are your thoughts on Haskins' tweet targeting Vince McMahon? Does Cena mean more to Vince than anyone else? Sound off in the comment section!