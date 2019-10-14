WWE News: Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and other Superstars comment on their Draft moves

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 219 // 14 Oct 2019, 14:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns and Alexa Bliss

This year, WWE brought back the Draft to make the main roster Superstars exclusive to either of the brands. With this concept, WWE also put an end to the highly criticized Wildcard Rule that they had introduced earlier this year.

To provide a brand to all the Superstars on the roster, the 2019 Draft is a two-day event, with the past week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown hosting its first part. Since RAW is a three-hour show compared to the two hours of SmackDown, the red brand has been granted three choices for every two picks made by the blue brand.

This week's SmackDown kicked off with the WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins gaining a victory over Roman Reigns by disqualification and providing RAW with the chance to make the first draft pick. Courtesy of this opportunity, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was retained by the Brand, making her the first female wrestler to be picked first in a Draft. Throughout the show, RAW got 12 picks in total while SmackDown bagged eight Superstars. WWE.com later announced few more Draft picks that had happened post-show.

After the culmination of the first part of this year's WWE Draft, RAW consists of Becky Lynch, The O.C., Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, Natalya, Ricochet, The Viking Raiders, Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, Kevin Owens, The Street Profits, EC3, Eric Young and Sin Cara.

On the other hand, SmackDown now features Roman Reigns, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, Braun Strowman, Lacey Evans, Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery, The Revival, Apollo Crews, Drew Gulak, Heath Slater, Tamina and The B-Team.

Following these picks, the drafted Superstars didn't waste any time to comment regarding the moves and what they aim to achieve on their newly assigned brands. Here, we present you with some of those best Twitter reactions.

EXCLUSIVE: @AlexaBliss_WWE is ecstatic that she was drafted to the same brand as her best friend and tag team partner @NikkiCrossWWE, presented by @Xfinity! #WWEDraft #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/xcZGZgJ6vA — WWE (@WWE) October 12, 2019

Ooofofttttt 😂😅😅😅 😅😂🤣👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🙌🏻 held my breath there guys....it’s ok, the soon to be two time Women’s Tag Team Champions are heading to #RAW #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/6cpUtULyAM — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) October 12, 2019

Advertisement

How excited is @WWEonFOX #Smackdown to get the greatest Tag Team of this generation?



This excited: pic.twitter.com/OoTMipwPby — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) October 12, 2019

RAW huh????? Once im given a chance I will show everyone what I and millions already know!!!! I AM A WORLD CLASS PERFORMER A WORLD CLASS MAN AND A WORLD CLASS MANIAC! #underrated #underused #WorldClass https://t.co/auPHP7Bhna — Eric Young (@TheEricYoung) October 13, 2019

🔴 #Raw all day...now we wait to see if @LanaWWE will join me or if this is gonna have to be long distance — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) October 12, 2019

Wherever I am, women’s wrestling will be EXCELLENT. 🤼‍♀️ https://t.co/Vx0wpEgqfs — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) October 13, 2019

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!