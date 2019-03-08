WWE News: Roman Reigns calls for a historic change in WWE

Roman Reigns and Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Former Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, who returned recently after taking a break to recover from his leukaemia has advocated for a radical change in the WWE's schedule to help the men and women of the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

WWE is a business and wrestling promotion that runs throughout the year, wrestling from city to city in the USA, as well as tours of Europe, Asia, and South America, every year.

Apart from wrestling on RAW, SmackDown or NXT on a weekly basis, WWE's Superstars also have to wrestle in live events through the week and a PPV every month. Apart from the wrestling, WWE's Superstars also have press events, fan meetings, and conferences to attend, in a busy schedule through the year.

The heart of the matter

Reigns, while speaking to TalkSport's Alex McCarthy revealed that an off-season, a period of rest for the WWE Superstars could help "performers to heal". Almost all sports played in the world have an off-season, which is usually for a month before the season commences, but WWE works throughout the year.

Roman Reigns says he thinks an off-season would be a great idea in WWE "for the performers to heal and creatively" and it could last for "perhaps a full quarter". — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 7, 2019

They have an even more packed schedule during the Christmas and New Year period, wrestling several live shows as well as the usual RAW and SmackDown shows on Monday and Tuesday night, respectively.

One hindrance that doesn't enable WWE to have an off-season is their TV deals which run to millions of dollars.

But promotions like AEW, who are set to host their first show later this year, will have a lighter schedule than the WWE, while Impact Wrestling has given their Superstars more time off than the WWE.

What's next?

WWE is like a travelling circus, moving from town to town to entertain audiences. I doubt that they will reduce their schedule anytime soon as the demand for their product is always high.

