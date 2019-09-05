WWE News: Roman Reigns comments on his Clash of Champions opponent Erick Rowan

Erick Rowan revealed himself as Roman Reigns' mystery attacker

Last week on SmackDown Live, Roman Reigns put the blame on Erick Rowan and Daniel Bryan for the malicious backstage attacks involving him. As Rowan was spotted in the video footage provided by The Big Dog, WWE announced Roman Reigns vs Erick Rowan for the upcoming Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

During this week's show of the Blue Brand, Rowan approved the allegations on him and disclosed himself to be the one behind the ambush on Reigns. Following the revelation, Rowan took out Reigns and his former tag team partner Daniel Bryan.

While Bryan is yet to respond to Rowan's attack, Reigns did not hesitate to comment on the actions of his Clash of Champions oppnent.

Worst mistake you made was only knocking me down...not out. Less than two weeks... #WWEClash https://t.co/IVc1BXLQII — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 4, 2019

The attacks on Roman Reigns

During a backstage interview last month where Reigns was supposed to reveal his plans for SummerSlam, he got subjected to a scaffolding accident. The next week on RAW, his car got hit by another vehicle in the parking lot but somehow, Reigns managed to escape. Courtesy of some video footages, Buddy Murphy, Rowan and Bryan were all rumored to be somehow involved in these back-to-back mystery assaults on The Big Dog.

Although Murphy and Bryan tried to prove their innocence all these weeks, Rowan proved to be the exception and he welcomed the insinuations. He took out Roman Reigns on this week's episode of SmackDown Live and declared that no one can control him, not even the former WWE Champion Bryan, before putting him down with a Chokeslam on the commentary table.

When is Clash of Champions?

Clash of Champions takes place on 15th September 2019 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Reigns vs Rowan match acquires a sepcial position on the card as it is the only other non-title match apart from the King of the Ring tournament finals.

