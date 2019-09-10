WWE Clash of Champions 2019 matches, card, predictions, start time, location, tickets & more

WWE Clash of Champion 2019 will see several Superstars meet in vicious competition

The WWE Clash of Champions 2019 PPV is only two weeks away now. Heading closer and closer to the pay-per-view, it looks like WWE is setting up quite the card for the WWE Universe.

There are quite a few matches already announced, and more will be decided as we head closer to the event.

With Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman in two separate Championship matches, Kofi Kingston battling against his longtime rival Randy Orton, and the newly formed pairing of Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn all featuring on the card, the fans have a lot to look forward to at the Clash of Champions PPV.

In this article, we are going to take a look at the card which has been decided so far, predictions for Clash of Champions, and how to see Clash of Champions in the US, UK, and India.

Clash of Champions 2019 predictions and match card

Clash of Champions 2019 has eight matches announced so far. We will provide updates here when further matches are announced.

WWE Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman are set to stand across each other in the ring at WWE Clash of Champions. The PPV will see both Superstars in action twice, as they defend their Tag Team titles as well as compete for the Universal Championship.

With that in mind, it appears that both men will likely be in the Universal Championship match later in the night. Seth Rollins only recently won back the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. It seems unlikely that he will lose it at Clash of Champions, although there is a chance that his cordial relations with Strowman will come to an end when he retains the title, leading to a more vicious match between them down the line.

Prediction: Seth Rollins

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs Randy Orton

A rivalry that has been a decade in the making, Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton will meet in the ring once again at Clash of Champions. The two of them had met at SummerSlam, but their match had a premature conclusion when they were counted out by the referee.

This time, things are going to be different, as both men are looking for a conclusion in a rivalry where Kofi feels that he had been kept down by Randy Orton for a long time in his WWE career.

Prediction: Randy Orton

Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs The Miz

Shinsuke Nakamura has found himself a new voice in WWE. While he may not be Paul Heyman to Nakamura's Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn has proved that he is ready to be the voice of Nakamura who will help him to get where he needs to be in WWE.

The first victim of their attention was The Miz. On Miz TV, the A-list Superstar was attacked by Zayn and Nakamura. Since then, it has been made official that The Miz will be challenging for Nakamura's Intercontinental title. Given that Nakamura just paired up with Sami Zayn, it is unlikely that WWE will want him to lose immediately.

Prediction: Shinsuke Nakamura w/ Sami Zayn

WWE RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs Sasha Banks

Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks have been at loggerheads ever since 'The Boss' returned to WWE. She attacked Natalya and when Becky came out to make the save, Banks turned her attention on 'The Man' as well.

She attacked her with a steel chair, hitting her several times, including clipping her on the back of her head with it. Now, the two women are doing battle as Sasha tries to take back what she considers to be her right.

Prediction: Becky Lynch

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs Charlotte Flair

All four horsewomen of WWE will be in action at WWE Clash of Champions. While Sasha will be challenging Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship, Charlotte is looking to get her year back on track by taking back the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Bayley and Charlotte will be doing battle against each other at the Clash of Champions PPV. The two women are set to go against each other after Bayley won the Championship by pinning Charlotte when she cashed in the Money in the Bank contract.

Prediction: Bayley

Cruiserweight Championship: Drew Gulak (c) vs Humberto Carrillo

205 Live's own Humberto Carrillo is finally receiving one of the biggest shots in his wrestling career at WWE Clash of Champions.

He challenges Drew Gulak for the title, but it will not be easy for him. Gulak has proven himself to be a vicious Champion already. But now, he will have a challenge in front of him in the shape of the acrobatic Humberto Carrillo.

Prediction: Drew Gulak

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships: Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c) vs Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins will be facing a large challenge at Clash of Champions. Not only are their opponents Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode extremely capable athletes, but they will have to keep their minds on their opponent, while also worrying about each other.

Strowman and Rollins will be facing each other in a Universal Championship match as well, so anything might happen in the tag team match.

Prediction: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: New Day (c) vs The Revival

If there was ever a Championship match where both sides were equally capable, it is this one. New Day have created history in their tag team title runs, being the longest-reigning Champions of all time. The Revival bring back history with their old-school tag-team style of wrestling.

With Xavier Woods and Big E having been decimated and Woods having suffered an injury during attacks by The Revival and Randy Orton, this match is personal. It will be interesting to see if Woods is a 100% going into the match and even if he is if New Day will be able to stop The Revival in their tracks.

Prediction: The Revival

WWE King of the Ring tournament final

The WWE King of the Ring tournament final is set to take place at Clash of Champions. With several Superstars still in contention to reach the finals, it is not possible to say which Superstars will be in the finals.

At this point in time, it could be any of the three RAW semi-finalists, Baron Corbin, Samoa Joe or Ricochet, or the SmackDown semi-final contenders: Chad Gable or Elias.

Prediction: Ricochet

Roman Reigns vs Erick Rowan

Erick Rowan is done taking orders from Daniel Bryan, something that he made very clear this week when he assaulted Bryan on SmackDown Live.

Rowan decimated Roman Reigns on this week's episode of SmackDown Live and revealed that he had not been taking orders from anyone and whatever he had done had been by his own volition.

Roman Reigns and Erick Rowan are going to be facing each other at Clash of Champions as Reigns looks for revenge against the man who has been assaulting him regularly over the last few weeks.

Prediction: Erick Rowan

Note: More matches will be updated as and when announced/as the King of the Ring tournament progresses.

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 date, location and start time

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States of America.

Day and Date: Sunday, 15th September 2019 (USA), 16th September 2019 (India and UK)

Start Time: 7 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK), 4:30 AM (India)

Kickoff Show Start Time: 6 PM ET (US), 11 PM ( the UK, 15th September), 3:30 AM (India)

Where to watch WWE Clash of Champions 2019 (US & UK)?

Clash of Champions 2019 can be watched live on the WWE Network in the United States of America, as well as the United Kingdom. It will also be available of the Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

The pre-show will be available on the WWE Network, YouTube, and Twitter.

How, when and where to watch WWE Clash of Champions 2019 (India)?

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 will be available to watch on the WWE Network in India. It will also be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD in English, and Ten 3 and Ten 3 HD in Hindi.

The pre-show will also be available on YouTube, Twitter, and the WWE Network.

