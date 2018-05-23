Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    WWE News: Roman Reigns comments on his upcoming showdown against Jinder Mahal at Money in the Bank

    The Big Dog means business!

    Soumik Datta
    ANALYST
    News 23 May 2018, 01:02 IST
    823

    Roman Reigns
    Roman Reigns

    What’s the story?

    Following the conclusion of this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, ‘The Big Dog’ Roman Reigns took to Twitter and sent out a message to his newest challenger on the red brand, ‘The Modern Day Maharaja’ Jinder Mahal.

    In case you didn’t know…

    As noted, two weeks ago on Monday Night Raw, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal was seen interfering in a Money in the Bank qualifying triple threat match between Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, and Roman Reigns.

    Reigns, who was on the verge of booking his ticket to this year’s Money in the Bank ladder match, was distracted by ‘The Modern Day Maharaja’ in the closing stages of the contest, allowing Finn Balor to capitalize on the situation and instead book his place in this year’s Men’s MITB Ladder Match.

    Also, on last week’s episode of Raw in London, Mahal finally paid for actions, when Roman Reigns went on to settle the score with the former WWE Champion, by beating the absolute living hell out of ‘The Modern Day Maharaja’ and eventually spearing the former through a wall at the backstage area.

    The heart of the matter

    Following the continuous back-and-forth action between Roman Reigns and Jinder Mahal on Monday Night Raw, it has now been confirmed that the two men will evidently square-off against each other in a one-on-one match at this year’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view and eventually get the opportunity to settle the score among themselves inside the squared circle.

    However, in the meantime, Roman Reigns has once again taken it to his official Twitter handle and has sent out another menacing warning to Jinder Mahal. ‘The Big Dog’ also weighed in on his upcoming showdown against ‘The Modern Day Maharaja’ at Money In The Bank via the following tweet:

    What’s next?

    Mahal and Reigns will square-off later next month, on the 17th of June at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois as part of the Money in the Bank PPV.

    Author’s take

    This feud has certainly received a lot of negative reactions and despite that, in my mind, I feel that this on-going rivalry has somehow proved itself to be very interesting indeed and I’m also excited to see how all of it eventually concludes. 

    WWE Money in the Bank Jinder Mahal Roman Reigns
    5 Potential Finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal 
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News: Roman Reigns vs Jinder Mahal announced for...
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News: Jinder Mahal comments on attacking Roman Reigns...
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News: Roman Reigns sends a message to Jinder Mahal...
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News: WWE Championship match set for Money In The Bank
    RELATED STORY
    5 times the wrong superstar won Money in the Bank
    RELATED STORY
    From the WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar could face either...
    RELATED STORY
    From the WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage details on how long...
    RELATED STORY
    5 men most likely to win the Money in the Bank contract
    RELATED STORY
    5 Superstars Brock Lesnar could face at Money In the Bank
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...