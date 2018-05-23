WWE News: Roman Reigns comments on his upcoming showdown against Jinder Mahal at Money in the Bank

The Big Dog means business!

Soumik Datta ANALYST News 23 May 2018, 01:02 IST 823 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns

What’s the story?

Following the conclusion of this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, ‘The Big Dog’ Roman Reigns took to Twitter and sent out a message to his newest challenger on the red brand, ‘The Modern Day Maharaja’ Jinder Mahal.

In case you didn’t know…

As noted, two weeks ago on Monday Night Raw, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal was seen interfering in a Money in the Bank qualifying triple threat match between Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, and Roman Reigns.

Reigns, who was on the verge of booking his ticket to this year’s Money in the Bank ladder match, was distracted by ‘The Modern Day Maharaja’ in the closing stages of the contest, allowing Finn Balor to capitalize on the situation and instead book his place in this year’s Men’s MITB Ladder Match.

Also, on last week’s episode of Raw in London, Mahal finally paid for actions, when Roman Reigns went on to settle the score with the former WWE Champion, by beating the absolute living hell out of ‘The Modern Day Maharaja’ and eventually spearing the former through a wall at the backstage area.

The heart of the matter

Following the continuous back-and-forth action between Roman Reigns and Jinder Mahal on Monday Night Raw, it has now been confirmed that the two men will evidently square-off against each other in a one-on-one match at this year’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view and eventually get the opportunity to settle the score among themselves inside the squared circle.

However, in the meantime, Roman Reigns has once again taken it to his official Twitter handle and has sent out another menacing warning to Jinder Mahal. ‘The Big Dog’ also weighed in on his upcoming showdown against ‘The Modern Day Maharaja’ at Money In The Bank via the following tweet:

He took his shot last night. He’ll see what it’s like to step out of line in #MyYard at #MITB. #B2R https://t.co/envvqrHlv1 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 22, 2018

What’s next?

Mahal and Reigns will square-off later next month, on the 17th of June at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois as part of the Money in the Bank PPV.

Author’s take

This feud has certainly received a lot of negative reactions and despite that, in my mind, I feel that this on-going rivalry has somehow proved itself to be very interesting indeed and I’m also excited to see how all of it eventually concludes.