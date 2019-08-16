WWE News: Roman Reigns comments on signing multi-year deal

Roman Reigns on Monday Night Raw

WWE recently confirmed that SmackDown Live Superstar Roman Reigns signed a new multi-year deal with the company. Roman Reigns has now taken to Twitter and responded to the news by stating that WWE is his home and he has plenty of big matches left in him.

Reigns' WWE career so far...

It's safe to say that Roman Reigns will go down as possibly the biggest Superstar of this generation. Reigns came up to the main roster way back in 2012, when The Shield interfered in the WWE title Triple Threat Match at Survivor Series, aiding CM Punk to bag the victory. The Shield soon became the biggest faction in WWE and ran rampant over the main roster for a good while, winning two 6-man tag team matches at consecutive WrestleMania events.

Following the implosion of the faction, Roman Reigns was pushed to the stars, and he went on to headline the next four WrestleMania shows, against the likes of Brock Lesnar, Triple H, and The Undertaker. He is one of the only two Superstars who hold the distinction of defeating The Undertaker at a WrestleMania.

Reigns made his triumphant return to WWE earlier this year, after being on the sidelines due to his battle with leukemia. He was soon drafted to SmackDown Live, after putting down Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35.

Reigns' new deal

WWE posted a tweet on its official Twitter handle, highlighting the news that Reigns had signed a new deal. Reigns responded to the tweet, stating that WWE is his home, the fans are his family, and that he has got lots of fights left in him.

.@WWE is my home.

The @WWEUniverse is family.

And I got plentttttty of big fights left. 🤙🏽 https://t.co/en19WJwUtl — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 15, 2019

Reigns' new multi-year contract has made sure that the fans of The Big Dog will get to see him in action for a long time to come.