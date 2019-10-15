WWE News: Roman Reigns didn't like the Hell in a Cell main event booking

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 156 // 15 Oct 2019, 22:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns is Seth Rollins' long-time ally

Seth Rollins retained his Universal Championship against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 after the referee ruled that the match could no longer continue.

The unpopular finish to the main event resulted in a negative reaction from fans in the arena and on social media, and WWE decided not to use Rollins or Wyatt on the following night’s episode of RAW.

Roman Reigns, Rollins’ former ally in The Shield, has admitted to Forbes that he was not a fan of the way WWE booked the finish to the match, but he believes fans should have “a little respect for the performers who were out there killing themselves for you”.

“I didn’t like the Hell in a Cell finish either, but I wasn’t about to cuss some guys out who got hit in the head over and over. Bray Wyatt put his health on the line to entertain some fans to the best of his ability. I didn’t like it, but I respect Bray’s effort and willingness to go out there and do what you have to do. So, if you can, just a little bit of respect.”

Why was Hell in a Cell 2019 so controversial?

Heading into the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, many fans hoped and expected “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt to defeat Seth Rollins and walk out as Universal Champion.

It looked as though that expectation would come to fruition when Wyatt took control in the early stages of the match. However, Rollins fought back and hit an unprecedented 11 stomps on his opponent, who refused to stay down.

The Universal Champion then struck Wyatt with a sledgehammer, prompting the referee to bring a stop to the match after 17 minutes, with neither Superstar being named as the winner.

Fans reacted so negatively to the outcome because Hell in a Cell matches have a No Disqualification stipulation, which means anything goes inside the steel structure once the bell rings.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!