WWE News: Roman Reigns discusses his brand new character since his return to RAW 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
2.16K   //    13 Mar 2019, 11:37 IST

Reigns is a new man since his return
Reigns is a new man since his return

What's the story?

Roman Reigns' original character did not go down well with the WWE Universe. We all remember how he used to be drowned in a deluge of jeers when his music hit, every week.

Recently Roman Reigns caught up with CBS Sports and discussed how his new character is in a weird sort of place. It's the perfect combination of Reigns and his real-life persona- Joe Anoa'i.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns relinquished the Universal Championship in October when he announced to the world that he's been battling leukaemia for the last eleven years. On that fateful night, Reigns came out in street clothes.

The idea was to introduce the world to the man behind the character, Joe Anoa'i. A loving father and husband, who is very different from the character. Ever since his return, he seems to have embraced that side of his persona, resulting in a lot more cheers.

The heart of the matter

Reigns spoke about being in a weird place right now, with regard to his character. His current gimmick is a mixture of who he really is and the Superstar, Roman Reigns:

That’s the kind of weird territory I’m in. I took the mask off of Joe and I introduced him to the whole world. The weird place that I’m in is I’ve actually been able to separate who I am in real life from the Roman character.

But Roman Reigns has embraced this change. He feels that everything happens for a reason:

I have always been pleased the way I have been able to maintain my reality from what I do and create but life happens. This is not an ideal situation. I never wanted to have to reveal this type of information or relinquish the goals that I worked for. But the fact is, it is what it is and every fact happens for a reason.

Also Read: WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns unexpectedly removed from next week's WWE RAW?

What's next?

It does seem like Drew McIntyre is Roman Reigns' next opponent, presumably at WWE WrestleMania 35. Corbin took a few shots at Reigns too, and he too could be on Reigns' hit list in the days that follow. We're in for some exciting times.

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
