WWE News: Roman Reigns discusses how he's transitioned since the Shield's final run

Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
News
93   //    20 Jul 2019, 10:31 IST

Reigns has gone 5-1 in PPV matches since returning this year.
Reigns has gone 5-1 in PPV matches since returning this year.

What's the story?

With his brotherhood in The Shield helping him to regain his footing back in WWE, Roman Reigns has resumed his WWE career after another battle with Leukemia.

He spoke with the Pensacola News Journal about how he's felt after the Shield reunion ended prior to WrestleMania 35. Fightful.com carried transcripts of his interview.

In case you didn't know...

Reigns left the WWE last October after defeating Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam last year. He relinquished the title due to his Leukemia but returned to the company prior to WrestleMania. Shane McMahon has kept "the Big Dog" busy as of late, including a recent match at Extreme Rules in the form of a tag team match (also including The Undertaker and Drew McIntyre).

The heart of the matter

Both Reigns and the WWE felt that he had recovered enough for a singles match at the Show of Shows this year. At the event, he topped another top star in the company, Drew McIntyre, in his first singles match back after being gone from the WWE.

After leaning on the Shield initially, Reigns felt that he was improving enough in his recovery that he was ready to return to singles action. He's been consistently battling "the Scottish Psychopath" since his return to action

"We made the next move going into 'Mania against Drew (McIntyre) and I felt really good there. It gave me a good result. I was able to go in there and kind of feel like my old self and kind of do my thing. Over the past few months now, I've really been able to hone in and take my time, work through things, and get my feet down back solid to where I'm rooted in my routine. Everything's just running on all cylinders now, it's smooth."

Getting back on his feet has helped Reigns remain one of the faces of the company. He was moved to SmackDown during the Superstar Shake Up but has yet to receive a title shot since his return.

What's next?

Reigns isn't currently booked for a match at SummerSlam, but that will obviously change as the event draws closer. He's still one of the biggest names in the company and they will want to feature him in a match. Will he challenge for a title or be in a grudge match of some sort?

WrestleMania 35 The Shield WWE Drew McIntyre Roman Reigns WWE Universal Championship
Contact Us