WWE News: Roman Reigns explains why he was jealous of Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2019

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is set to appear on the cover of WWE 2K20 alongside RAW Women's champion, Becky Lynch.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Roman Reigns revealed that he had been chasing this opportunity ever since the 2K18 version of the game which featured Seth Rollins as the cover star.

The Big Dog stated that he was happy to see Rollins feature as the star of that edition. But at the same time, he was a little jealous to see the hype around it.

He went on to say that every WWE Superstar dreams of getting a chance to be on the cover. Thus, he continued to pursue this honour and this year, he is sharing the incredible milestone with 'The Man'.

"This means a lot, and it's something I've been chasing. When I saw Seth [Rollins] on the cover and the commercial that he did, I'm not going to lie—I was so happy for him—but it was so cool that it did make me envious. To be a part of this process and see this one come to life, it's pretty neat. This is one of those things as a WWE superstar, you want to have this opportunity, you want to be on the cover."

After winning a tough battle against Leukemia, Reigns made his return to WWE and is clawing his way back to the top of the roster. Prior to Reigns, the likes of The Rock, John Cena, The Undertaker, and AJ Styles have features on the cover of WWE 2K series.

When the cover stars of WWE 2K20 were revealed, Reigns stated that it was one of the biggest milestones of his career.

He was quoted saying, "As a gamer myself, being on the cover of WWE 2K20 alongside 'The Man' Becky Lynch and joining the likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena is a huge career and personal milestone for me".