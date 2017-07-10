WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017: Roman Reigns goes ballistic after losing to Braun Strowman

Could this be the beginning of a heel turn for Roman Reigns?

by Prityush Haldar News 10 Jul 2017, 11:04 IST

Roman Reigns squared off with Braun Strowman in an Ambulance match at Great Balls of Fire

What’s the story?

A tornado hit Dallas this Sunday in the form of an unhinged Roman Reigns. The Big Dog went all out after losing his Ambulance Match to Strowman. After the match, Reigns shoved the Monster Among Men into an Ambulance and smashed the vehicle into a truck stationed in the parking area of the American Airlines Center.

In case you didn’t know...

In a slugfest of a match, Roman and Braun went to war with each other. The Monster Among Men worked on Roman’s ribs, tossing him around the ring like a rag doll.

Reigns had a different game plan as he targeted Strowman’s surgically repaired elbow with several chair shots. However, this was not enough to hinder Strowman, who won the match after Reigns missed a spear and landed inside the ambulance.

Also read: Best and Worst of WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017

The heart of the matter

The drama that unfolded after the match left the WWE fans awestruck. Reigns emerged from the Ambulance and attacked Strowman. He loaded up Stroman in the vehicle and drove off. Reigns then stopped in the parking lot. He contemplated for a while and then decided to ram the Ambulance, with Strowman inside, into another vehicle.

After the crash, several WWE officials including RAW General Manager Kurt Angle tried to get Strowman out. Finally, the Fire Department had to be called in to pry out Strowman from what remained of the Ambulance.

What’s next?

By the looks of it, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will have a tough job on Monday Night. Reigns may explain his actions to the WWE Universe on RAW.

With SummerSlam just around the corner, this new dimension to Reigns’ character will have an interesting implication on the Big Dog’s place in the match card for the biggest event of the summer.

Author's take

WWE may have shifted the focus from Strowman’s win to the changing mindset of Roman Reigns. Despite the loss, the Big Dog was the major focus of the angle. Even Kurt Angle looked appalled by Roman’s actions.

However, Strowman did manage to salvage some pride as he crawled out of the Ambulance and managed to leave the arena on his own.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com