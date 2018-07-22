Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Roman Reigns loses to Olympic skier in a unique contest

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
883   //    22 Jul 2018, 11:17 IST

Better luck next time, Roman 'Big Dog' Reigns
Better luck next time, Roman 'Big Dog' Reigns

What's the story?

Roman Reigns has been making a lot of mainstream media appearances these days. After accepting a big honour on WWE's behalf, he was recently part of the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards as a presenter.

At the event, he took on Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn in Tissue Toss challenge to determine who would present an award. Reigns lost the match after his opponent cheated to win the rather bizarre contest.

In case you didn't know...

While Roman Reigns does not hold the top prize in WWE, it is clear that he is the top guy right now. Much like his predecessor, John Cena, Reigns is constantly making mainstream media appearances to get eyeballs on the product.

Reigns works a full time schedule for WWE along with the duties I have outlined. And yet, fans have refused to accept him as the face of the company because of the way he's been booked. He is greeted with a chorus of boos every week.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns and Lindsey Vonn took on one another in a 'Tissue Toss Challenge', which essentially involved removing all the tissues from a box in the shortest amount of time. While Reigns seemed to have the situation under control, his opponent cheated to win.

She tore the entire box open to win the contest and defeat Reigns. As a consequence, she had the honour of presenting the big award. Roman Reigns lost the contest, much to the dismay of his supporters.

What's next?

Roman Reigns needs to put this loss behind him and focus on RAW next week. He will take on Bobby Lashley to determine who faces Brock Lesnar next. One of those two men could indeed become the next Universal Champion.

Do you think Reigns can be the next Cena? Have your say in the comments.

Send us news tips at fihtclub@sportskeeda.com.

Roman Reigns
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
