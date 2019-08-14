WWE News: Roman Reigns match added to SmackDown FOX debut, top bout changed

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 286 // 14 Aug 2019, 23:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns heading to SmackDown Live FOX debut

On Friday, October 4th, WWE SmackDown Live will make its highly anticipated debut on FOX Sports, as the show embarks on its new journey as part of FOX's weekend sports programming.

In addition to the October 4th episode of SmackDown Live serving as the show's premiere on FOX Sports, the event is being billed as a huge 20th anniversary episode of SmackDown, and will feature tons of top stars and legends, including Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair and Sting.

Yesterday, the official Twitter account of The Staples Center in Los Angeles, which will play host to the SmackDown Live 20th anniversary episode, announced Kofi Kingston will be defending his WWE title against Randy Orton and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat match, however, the official website of The Staples Center is reporting a different lineup for the event.

.@WWE Superstars past & present will be on hand to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of SmackDown Live including Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair & Sting. Tix go on sale this Fri at 10am! pic.twitter.com/aIP5tUw2wz — STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) August 13, 2019

WWE SmackDown Live set to feature six-man tag team action

Below is the official announcement from The Staples Center website, which is now listing The New Day vs Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan and Rowan in six-man tag team action, and Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe.

This will be your chance to see:

Every Major Superstar from RAW and SmackDown Live!

The New Day vs Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan and Rowan!

Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe!

Advertisement

Plus, Brock Lesnar & SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley!

WWE Superstars past and present will be on hand to celebrate the occasion including Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair and Sting.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle Meet & Greet package available while supplies last!

*Card is subject to change*

As always, it's worth noting that the card for the SmackDown Live 20th anniversary show is subject to change, and with WWE having yet to officially announce any of the above matches for the show, it's very possible any number of the advertised bouts could be scrapped, or air as dark match main events.

How do you feel about how the SmackDown Live card is shaping up? Let us know in the comment section!