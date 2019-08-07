WWE News: Roman Reigns' mystery attacker revealed on SmackDown Live

Roman Reigns' attacker has finally been revealed

Tonight's episode of SmackDown Live was the final pit stop before this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view and the show certainly had an explosive ending to it with Roman Reigns' attacker finally being revealed by former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy.

As seen on last week's episode of SmackDown Live, a mystery man attempted to attack Roman Reigns while The Big Dog was preparing for a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton as he narrowly managed to escape af being struck with metal objects.

Last night on Raw, former United States Champion Samoa Joe was accused as the mystery man behind Reigns' attack, however, the former Universal Champion was almost run over at the parking lot by the same mystery man with Joe eventually coming to the aid of Roman.

All questions were finally answered tonight on SmackDown Live after The New Day had beaten the duo of Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan in an astonishing tag team match via DQ in the main event of the show.

As Roman Reigns made his way over to the men's locker room, the former Universal Champion started questioning Buddy Murphy after claiming that he had seen footage from last week's attack which clearly showed Murphy lurking around the scene of the accident.

Murphy initially claimed that he didn't know who the culprit behind the attacks was but then claimed that even if he did, he certainly wouldn't tell Reigns about it. The Big Dog then ignited a wild brawl with Murphy, as he put him through a brutal beating inside the locker room itself.

Murphy finally revealed that he didn't see Daniel Bryan but definitely saw his sidekick Erick Rowan at the scene of Reigns' attack last week. The show ended with Bryan and Rowan watching Reigns assault Murphy on the big screen. Although the two seem to be the culprits behind the attacks, Bryan and Rowan are yet to comment anything on the same.