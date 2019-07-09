WWE News: Roman Reigns' mystery partner identity revealed

Gary Garbutt

What's the story?

Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre faced Roman Reigns and who they assumed was Gary 'The GOAT' Garbutt on WWE RAW. The stipulation for the tag team match was that it would be Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre against Roman Reigns with a partner of Shane's choosing.

They chose a backstage janitorial staff member named Gary Garbutt. But during the match, it quickly became obvious that the man behind the mask was not Gary Garbutt, and was a professional wrestler - Cedric Alexander.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns has been on the receiving end of a lot of obstacles in his feud against Shane McMahon. McMahon has already beaten Reigns once, while Reigns managed to get some of his own back by defeating Drew McIntyre.

However, at Extreme Rules, Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre will be facing The Undertaker and Roman Reigns in a No Holds Barred Tag Team Match. This match was decided after the Phenom came to the rescue of Reigns, who had been placed in a handicap match against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

The heart of the matter

Shane McMahon was trying to hand Roman Reigns a partner that was a joke the entire show, asking different backstage personnel to be part of the match. He settled on Gary Garbutt after the WWE janitor agreed to step in when Shane McMahon offered to pay him $5000 for the role.

He came out wearing a mask, but when Reigns inadvertently tagged him in during the course of the bout, his ability reached an all-new level. He hit several high-flying moves before the numbers game of Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon caught up with him and he was pinned.

Nevertheless, Shane was shocked as he did not get the easy win he had expected. The man took off the mask and it was revealed to be Cedric Alexander.

What's next?

Cedric Alexander has not been used too much on television recently, so this was a nice segment for him to be a part of. This might mean that WWE has plans for Alexander.

At Extreme Rules on the 14th of July, Reigns will partner with the Undertaker to face Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.