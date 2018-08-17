WWE News: Roman Reigns on thanking John Cena, his rivalry with Brock Lesnar, more

Roman Reigns had words of high praise for John Cena and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

What’s the story?

Speaking to Sporting News, WWE RAW Superstar Roman Reigns opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Reigns credited his 2017 feud with John Cena for helping him improve his mic skills. Besides, Reigns also expounded upon his long-running rivalry with Brock Lesnar.

In case you didn’t know…

John Cena is widely regarded as one of the WWE’s most important Superstars—a performer who served as the face of the WWE throughout the Ruthless Aggression and PG eras.

Given that the WWE now notes that the promotion has moved on to the Reality era, the company had Roman Reigns go over Cena in a notable feud last year; thereby making Reigns the new face of WWE—something which has been concurred with by both fans and experts alike.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns elucidated that while certain sections of the professional wrestling community may be critical about his feud with Brock Lesnar, the fact remains that their WrestleMania 31 match truly was a clash of two titans.

Reigns added that while they were also involved in a few multi-man matches, they squared off one-on-one at WrestleMania 34 earlier this year—in a collision that ended with Lesnar throwing him around and defeating him in a hard-fought bloody affair.

Reigns recalled that he then speared Lesnar through the steel cage at the Greatest Royal Rumble PPV—noting that Lesnar truly is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete. Reigns alluded that his long-running feud with Lesnar truly has elevated his career since 2015.

Nevertheless, Reigns emphasized that he’d like the Universal title to be present and be defended on a regular basis—something that isn’t likely possible if Lesnar retains it. He stated—

“We have a certain schedule and there's a certain rhythm that makes this whole business work and, right now, I think he's throwing us out of whack a little bit. Is it great exposure to crossover?”

“Absolutely—we love having a big star like Brock Lesnar but, at the end of the day, sports entertainment has to look out for itself. We have to continue to do our business and continue to put on our show. I just feel like it would be a lot better served with that Universal Championship in someone's hands like myself.”

Furthermore, Reigns went on to credit John Cena for helping The Big Dog improve in the promo realm. Reigns continued that his promo battles with Cena, forced the former to elevate his mic skills—which in turn served to turn Reigns into a much better promo than he was back then.

What’s next?

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is set to defend his title against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is scheduled to transpire at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

Meanwhile, John Cena is presently busy with his Hollywood obligations.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns’ statements? Sound off in the comments!