WWE News: Roman Reigns on why he’s not involved in Shield reunion angle

Reigns becomes the latest ex-Shield guy to discuss his absence from the Ambrose-Rollins reunion angle.

by Elliott Binks News 22 Aug 2017, 09:44 IST

Roman Reigns will not be part of a Shield reunion

Fresh off the back of main eventing SummerSlam in Fatal 4-Way action, Roman Reigns was back doing media the very next morning in an appearance on ESPN Sportscenter. There, as well as discussing the pay-per-view and Monday Night Raw, he addressed his noninvolvement in the quasi-Shield reunion angle involving Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. Except, Reigns’ answer wasn’t a particularly elaborate one...

Over the past few weeks, former Shield buddies Ambrose and Rollins have slowly but surely gotten back on the same page. That led to a Raw tag team title match at SummerSlam—which they, of course, went on to win—but that only fuelled further speculation that a full Shield reunion may well be imminent.

As reported by WrestlingInc, Reigns’ full quote regarding his absence from the reunion was as follows:

"The main thing for me right now, I've been in that Universal title picture. You can ask Seth or Dean, if they were able to be in that same situation, that's what you go for. You want to have that top title, and that's definitely it."

In short, that sounds like a very diplomatic way of saying that the company is incapable of booking storylines that overlap. It's as if each angle exists in its own exclusive universe and nobody can drift between multiple programmes.

That being said, Reigns didn’t pour cold water on the idea of proper Shield reunion altogether. He went on to say how proud he was of his old teammates before admitting that he hopes the band gets back together at some point “in the near future.”

While the big reunion may not be on the agenda right now, you’ve got to feel it’s going to happen someday or another. The smart money would be on having it take place either during or prior to a WrestleMania, though with Reigns potentially slated to face John Cena at ‘Mania 34, we may have to wait until the 2019 show.

And so, Reigns completes the hat-trick of Shield reunion denials, after Ambrose and Rollins both did the same in the days leading up to SummerSlam. Though the optimistic may claim this could just be their way of throwing us off the trail, the realists would likely disagree and call a spade a spade.

