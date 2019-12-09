WWE News: Roman Reigns reacts to dog food segment

Danny Hart FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 09 Dec 2019, 19:12 IST SHARE

Roman Reigns is feuding with Baron Corbin on SmackDown

WWE teased in the build-up to the December 6 episode of SmackDown that Baron Corbin planned to “humiliate” Roman Reigns to send a message to his rival ahead of their match at TLC.

As it turned out, Corbin managed to do just that, as he joined forces with Dolph Ziggler to chain Reigns to a post outside of the ring before covering “The Big Dog” in dog food.

Two days on from the segment, Reigns has taken to Twitter to warn Corbin that he has “got a whole world of pain coming to him” when the two men meet in a TLC match on December 15.

Got knocked down. Not knocked out. Corbin’s got a whole world of pain coming to him in a week. #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/mBRW5hsy4Q — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 9, 2019

The Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin story

Since both Superstars were confirmed as SmackDown roster members in the 2019 draft in October, Baron Corbin has repeatedly made fun of Roman Reigns’ “Big Dog” nickname and WWE persona.

The 2019 King of the Ring winner has compared Reigns to a chihuahua, while he even introduced a man dressed in a “Big Dog” costume to the ring on SmackDown in November.

On the latest episode, Reigns was able to defeat Ziggler in the main event, only to find himself on the receiving end of the humiliating dog food punishment from Corbin.

Listen to Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young) discuss his WWE career and much more in the first episode of The Rosser Rewind on Sportskeeda!