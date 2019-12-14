WWE News: Roman Reigns reacts to his actions on SmackDown, sends a warning to King Corbin

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 Dec 2019, 14:04 IST SHARE

Roman Reigns

Last week's edition of the Blue brand concluded controversially when King Corbin humiliated Roman Reigns by pouring dog food all over him after they had handcuffed him to the steel ring post. Corbin and his crew attempted to do the same to Kofi Kingston on the latest episode of SmackDown but this time, The Big Dog made the save.

Roman Reigns took care of the business all by himself and the show ended after he had put Dolph Ziggler through the commentator's table. He couldn't teach a lesson to King Corbin on the show but he vowed to get the job done come WWE TLC.

Hope y’all had your fun last week. It won’t be fun for y’all much longer. #Smackdown #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/f41WslUh1A — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 14, 2019

Roman Reigns vs King Corbin

Post-SmackDown, Roman Reigns was interviewed by Cathy Kelley and The Big Dog stated how he bounced back after the annihilation from Corbin last week.

This whole situation is a great example for if you get knocked down, you don't have to stay there, you don't have to keep that egg on your face, you don't have to stay embarrassed, you can pick yourself up and you can correct any situation. That's what I did tonight.

He also sent out a warning to King Corbin and promised to make an example out of The Lone Wolf this Sunday

You thought that was crazy? That was nothing. I got so much left in the tank and Minneapolis at TLC, Corbin you're done bro. Have fun, enjoy this, enjoy this while you're here. You're in my world now, you're gonna understand why on Sunday, it's done. Ain't no more King, ain't none of that. You're just Roman Reigns' bi**h from now on.

Roman Reigns is set to take on King Corbin in a tables, ladders and chairs match at the WWE TLC pay-per-view.

Will he finally be able to put an end to King Corbin's reign? Or once again the King will escape from the clutches of The Big Dog? We just need to wait two more days to get the answer.