WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals new details of his leukemia diagnosis

Roman Reigns recently talked to The Undefeated, opening up on his battle with leukemia.

Reigns revealed that his white blood cell count was 100,000, with the normal range being somewhere around 8,000.

Roman Reigns relinquished the Universal Title last year to go and battle leukemia. Reigns had promised the fans that he would come back stronger and get back his title.

Last month, Reigns made his comeback and shocked the fans by revealing that he was back for good. The Big Dog is set to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35.

Reigns stated that people had died in the past while being operated upon in the condition he was in.

That was the immediate physical scare of having to get me out of the ring. With a ruptured spleen, it’s obviously going to be a major operation, but people can die from it. It was a situation we didn’t want to put ourselves in, no matter how hardheaded I can be.

There’s still things I deal with on a day-to-day process. It’s still weird to meet strangers and they’re like, ‘How are you feeling?’ It’s like an immediate sympathy for me. That’s something I didn’t want, the part I don’t like, because I don’t want people to feel worried for me or feel sorry for me. It’s all coming out of a good place, but it’s one of those deals that I’m still struggling with, my health being so public and that’s the first thing people think or know about you.

Roman Reigns deserves all the praise he has been getting. He came out of a serious condition and is all set to compete at WrestleMania 35. No matter whether the fans like him or not, Reigns seems to love this business more than anything.

