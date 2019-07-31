WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals how long he will be a full-time Superstar

Roman Reigns

What's the story?

Roman Reigns is perhaps one of the hardest working Superstars in the WWE currently, and has been through a lot in the ring and outside of it.

Reigns, who has been with WWE since 2010, has become the poster boy for the company over the last few years. In a recent interview, Reigns revealed that he feels very healthy at the moment and probably has five more years as a full-time Superstar in WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Reigns revealed last year that he has leukemia, and he battled the deadly disease before returning to WWE earlier this year.

The Big Dog is a part of the SmackDown roster, but has appearad on both brands thanks to the Wild Card rule.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with TMZ, Reigns spoke about his new movie with The Rock, Hobbs & Shaw, where he revealed that although he loves Hollywood and making movies, he still has a lot to offer in WWE.

"I'm still in love with the ring, I'm still holding it down for RAW and SmackDown. It's really neat to have many opportunities, but I still love doing my physical thing in the ring.

"Well, I mean, I just gotta go based off my health and how I feel. I'm still a young man, I'm 34, I still have a few more years in me, of just being, I think I'm at the prime of my athletic career, so if I can handle it in the ring, I'm willing to do it. I think I can hold this schedule for at least 5 more years of being full-time, but eventually, it's gonna have to be time to rest my body," said Reigns. (H/T WrestlingInc)

What's next?

Reigns will most likely feature in a match at SummerSlam, which happens on August 11.