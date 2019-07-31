WWE SmackDown: 5 Superstars who could be Roman Reigns' mystery attacker

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 18.52K // 31 Jul 2019, 08:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A shocking end to SmackDown Live!

Unexpected ends to episodes of RAW and SmackDown are always welcome, which is why SmackDown's end felt like a breath of fresh air. Roman Reigns was all set to make a blockbuster announcement on WWE SmackDown Live - revealing his SummerSlam opponent. However, just as The Big Dog was making his way to Kayla Braxton to reveal his opponent, an entire steel structure was just pushed onto him.

Thankfully, Roman Reigns walked away from it unscathed, but it's very clear that there is a target on his back and it's safe to assume that the attacker will be his WWE SummerSlam 2019 opponent.

It's quite uncharacteristic of WWE to not have a Roman Reigns match at SummerSlam announced until the week before, but then again, the event isn't exactly centred around him.

Either way, in this article we speculate the five possible superstars who could have attacked The Big Dog.

#5. Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns have renewed their rivalry

Ok, let's get the most obvious one out of the way. Samoa Joe is naturally the first and probably the only option you thought of as Roman Reigns' possible attacker. The two have renewed their feud from last year, this time around in time for the biggest party of the summer.

RAW ended in fantastic fashion this week with the "Samoan Summit" that Joe cancelled himself. It led to a brawl involving multiple other superstars and Cedric Alexander was the one who ended up helping Reigns the most, taking out all the heels at the end to close the show.

WWE has directly been building this feud so it makes perfect sense that Joe would be the attacker. While we're obviously not ruling out the possibility of him being the attacker, in all likeliness, it will be Joe.

1 / 5 NEXT