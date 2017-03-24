WWE News: Roman Reigns says he watched Moana on bootleg

Roman Reigns says he watched The Rock's latest Disney movie, Moana, on bootleg with his daughter.

by Mike Diaz News 24 Mar 2017, 02:37 IST

Roman Reigns says he’s only seen his cousin, The Rock’s, latest Disney movie Moana on bootleg.

What’s the story?

Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns is heading into, arguably, the biggest match of his life when he takes on The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33. Reigns recently joined the Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning show to promote the event and was asked if he had seen The Rock’s latest Disney Film, Moana. Reigns admitted he had seen the film with his daughter, but it was a bootleg copy.

In case you didn’t know...

Reigns’ father is Sika of the Wild Samoans, who collected multiple WWF Tag Team Championships alongside his partner Afa. The Rock’s father is also a former wrestler by the name of Rocky Johnson, and his grandfather is the great Peter Maivia. Although The Rock and Roman Reigns aren't related by blood, they consider themselves cousins because of the closeness of their families.

Also read: WWE Rumors: WWE built up Brock Lesnar as an unstoppable monster so he could lose to Roman Reigns

The heart of the matter:

Here’s what Reigns had to say about watching Moana on a bootleg with his daughter (quotes via Pro Wrestling Sheet):

“Once and it was bootleg … so, yeah, sorry Rock. Sorry my brotha, you’re not getting my money guy! You ain’t getting our money guy! You got enough money, I’m keeping my money, pal. Yessir. Me and my daughter, we don’t care. We’re savage.”

What’s next?

While Reigns’ story about watching his cousin’s film on bootleg is funny, he has a very serious matter ahead of him next month. All eyes will be on Reigns come next month when he steps into the ring with, arguably the greatest WWE Superstar of all time, The Undertaker. And he’s doing it on the Grandest Stage of Them All at WrestleMania.

Author’s take:

Personally, I enjoy Reigns in and outside the ring. He gets a lot of smack from WWE fans for some reason, but I think he has what it takes to be the new face of the company. He does great work in the ring, he’s funny, good on the mic, very marketable, and loves kids. If he does win at Wrestlemania against The Undertaker, it will be interesting to see if the former WWE Champ capitalises on the next big push of his career.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com