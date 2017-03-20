WWE Rumors: WWE built up Brock Lesnar as an unbeatable monster so he could lose to Roman Reigns

WWE is building up Brock Lesnar as an invincible machine just so that Roman Reigns looks impressive when he slays 'The Beast'.

Lensar and Reigns are on a collision course.

What’s The Story?

The main reason behind Brock Lesnar’s dominant run with WWE, since his return to the squared-circle in 2012, is to put Roman Reigns ‘over'. In fact, if one is to believe veteran pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, this has been WWE’s plan all along for ‘The Big Dog’.

In Case You Didn’t Know...

Former UFC Heavyweight champion and multiple time WWE world champion Brock Lesnar was always referred to as ‘The Next Big Thing’ during his initial run with the company. Lesnar has now been replaced in that regard by Roman Reigns who has been touted by many as the company’s future; furthermore, WWE is reportedly planning a Reigns vs. Lesnar match at next year’s Wrestlemania 34.

The Heart Of The Matter:

WWE has pulled out all stops to get Lesnar over with the fans as an unstoppable monster, a fighter who’s unbeatable and simply runs through everybody. However, given the fact that ‘The Beast Incarnate’ has been a part-timer since his comeback in 2012, and intends to work a similar schedule in the near future, WWE Management are planning to have him lose to Reigns, to make Reigns the face of WWE. Here are a few excerpts from Dave Meltzer regarding the issue:

“The whole thing for Brock all along is to become a monster, be unbeatable, run through everybody and then lose to Roman Reigns, that has been the idea for Brock for years now.” (Meltzer on WWE’s plans for Lesnar: * Credits- f4wonline)

Furthermore, on being probed on whether Lesnar re-signs with WWE after his contract runs out next year, Meltzer opined that ‘The Beast’ signing a lucrative deal with the Vince McMahon and co. is a definite possibility, citing the easy road schedule and huge pay-cheques that the company offers Brock as the main reasons behind it. Besides, he stated that WWE wouldn’t let go of Lesnar even after he loses to Reigns, in order to prevent the former UFC champ from signing with rival promotions such as NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling).

What’s Next?

Brock Lesnar faces Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship on April 2nd at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando, Florida. Also featured on the card will be a high-profile matchup between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker.

Author’s Take:

It’s no secret that McMahon and his team planned to use Lesnar as a stepping stone for the ex-Shield powerhouse Roman Reigns. However, after receiving severe backlash from the pro-wrestling community due to the excessive push afforded to Reigns, McMahon’s plans were foiled, albeit to a limited extent.

Nevertheless, the company seems to be hell-bent on pushing Reigns as its face and we, as fans, can expect them to do just that. Watch for Roman to emerge victorious when he eventually faces The Beast, in a rivalry that’ll likely culminate at 2018’s Wrestlemania. And You Can Believe That!

