WWE News: Roman Reigns sends a chilling warning to Elias

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 193 // 24 Apr 2019, 09:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Elias destroys Reigns

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns recently took to Twitter and sent a warning to his opponent at Money In The Bank, Elias.

Reigns stated that there aren't enough sad songs in the world to describe the amount of pain he will leave Elias in.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns arrived on the blue brand last week, while Elias too made his way to SmackDown and was dubbed "the biggest acquisition in SmackDown Live history".

The Big Dog immediately made his intentions clear, when he attacked Vince McMahon and Elias with two thunderous Superman Punches.

Tonight, Elias took the aid of Shane McMahon to put down Roman Reigns, and went on to challenge him to a match at Money In The Bank. Reigns, still seething with the pain the duo had caused him, accepted the challenge.

The heart of the matter

The Big Dog took to Twitter after tonight's SmackDown Live was done and dusted with. Reigns addressed Elias in a tweet, stating that he is in for excruciating amounts of pain, come Money In The Bank. Here's what Reigns exactly said:

There aren’t enough sad songs in the world to describe how much pain I’m gonna leave you in. #MITB @IAmEliasWWE

There aren’t enough sad songs in the world to describe how much pain I’m gonna leave you in. #MITB @IAmEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/7ZsAirowYQ — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 24, 2019

Advertisement

It's clear as day here that Reigns wasn't too thrilled with Elias and McMahon double-teaming on him and leaving him laying in the ring. If Reigns' past is any indication, Elias is in for some serious trouble at the upcoming PPV.

What's next?

Roman Reigns vs Elias is all set for the Money In The Bank PPV. Although the general concensus is that The Big Dog will destroy the guitar-clad villain, Elias could have something up his sleeve.

Who should win the match at Money In The Bank? Will a loss to Elias hurt Reigns in the long term? Sound off in the comment section!